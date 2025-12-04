It’s that time again! This is exactly how to see your Instagram Wrapped 2025 stats

Find out how many minutes you spent on the app

After Spotify Wrapped dropped this week, everyone wants to see their top stats for other social media apps including Instagram. There still isn’t an official Instagram Wrapped even though it’s 2025, but this third party app does all the work for you and gives you all the stats you need. Here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it.

Right, here’s how to see your Instagram Wrapped 2025

The Instagram recap tool is called Wrapped for Instagram, which lets you see all kinds of info including how many minutes you spent on Instagram, the number of stories you posted and how many DMs you received. Just follow these steps.

First, you need to download your Instagram data report:

Open Instagram and go to your profile Click on the three lines in the top-right hand corner Press “Accounts Centre” Scroll down to “Your information and permissions” Tap “Download your information” Select the “JSON” format

Once you’ve done that, follow these steps:

Go to the Wrapped for Instagram website Click “I have my Instagram data export, let’s go!” Upload your data file Wait for the site to create your Instagram Wrapped

This is everything Instagram Wrapped 2025 will tell you

The Instagram Wrapped tool will create you a nice little video reel which tells you all kinds if information including how many stories, posts and reels you posted over the past year and the number of times you opened Instagram.

You can also find out how many minutes you spent on Instagram in total, the number of accounts you’ve unfollowed and the amount of DMs you received.

Plus, there are other cool details like the number of comments you wrote, how many times you used a certain emoji and how many times you changed your profile pic.

You’ll also get a nice card to share on your Instagram too. Just be prepared to cry at how long you spent doomscrolling on Instagram this year.

