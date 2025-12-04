The Tab

It’s that time again! This is exactly how to see your Instagram Wrapped 2025 stats

Find out how many minutes you spent on the app

Ellissa Bain | Trends

After Spotify Wrapped dropped this week, everyone wants to see their top stats for other social media apps including Instagram. There still isn’t an official Instagram Wrapped even though it’s 2025, but this third party app does all the work for you and gives you all the stats you need. Here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it.

Right, here’s how to see your Instagram Wrapped 2025

The Instagram recap tool is called Wrapped for Instagram, which lets you see all kinds of info including how many minutes you spent on Instagram, the number of stories you posted and how many DMs you received. Just follow these steps.

First, you need to download your Instagram data report:

  1. Open Instagram and go to your profile
  2. Click on the three lines in the top-right hand corner
  3. Press “Accounts Centre”
  4. Scroll down to “Your information and permissions”
  5. Tap “Download your information”
  6. Select the “JSON” format

Once you’ve done that, follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Wrapped for Instagram website
  2. Click “I have my Instagram data export, let’s go!”
  3. Upload your data file
  4. Wait for the site to create your Instagram Wrapped

Credit: Wrapped for Instagram

This is everything Instagram Wrapped 2025 will tell you

The Instagram Wrapped tool will create you a nice little video reel which tells you all kinds if information including how many stories, posts and reels you posted over the past year and the number of times you opened Instagram.

You can also find out how many minutes you spent on Instagram in total, the number of accounts you’ve unfollowed and the amount of DMs you received.

Plus, there are other cool details like the number of comments you wrote, how many times you used a certain emoji and how many times you changed your profile pic.

You’ll also get a nice card to share on your Instagram too. Just be prepared to cry at how long you spent doomscrolling on Instagram this year.

Featured image by: Wrapped for Instagram 

Latest
wicked for good elphaba and then the sex cardigan

We finally know where Elphaba got her infamous ‘sex cardigan’ from in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

Even the lingerie in Wicked has complex lore

University of York scientists find new link between common virus and bladder cancer

Shannon Downing

A common childhood virus could help explain how bladder cancer begins

I asked Paul C Brunson if TikTok’s bird theory actually works, and his response was brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Four confusing Wicked plot holes that Wicked: For Good annoyingly still hasn’t fixed

Ellissa Bain

I need answers

An (almost) comprehensive guide to touring Bristol with your parents

Sophia Thorpe

Embellish your CV with ‘cultural expertise’ and ‘experienced tour guide’ …

Who is Stranger Things season five’s Patty Newby, and why is she so important to the plot?!

Hebe Hancock

They’re giving major clues

London students stuck in ‘rat-infested’ private halls as Renters’ Rights bill excludes them

Nurulhuda Gumay Riswandi

‘Every time you walked into the kitchen you had to brace yourself to see at least three rats’

elphaba doing some magic in wicked for good

Cynthia Erivo finally explains how Elphaba’s magic powers actually work in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

She expanded on the lore from the musical

This clever theory about how Stranger Things will end has got everyone losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

It’s the most logical one yet

The real reason behind Diddy and 50 Cent’s beef, and the role he had in the Netflix doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s 30 years of lore

