Excl: Edinburgh University refuses to use £5 million property sales to fund budget shortfalls

The university is currently trying to sell £5 million worth of property

5 hours ago

The University of Edinburgh has two properties listed for a combined asking price of £5 million, but has confirmed that these funds will not be used to plug a £140 million budget shortfall

Two student accommodations in the city’s southside were listed on the market in September, but no price tag was released publicly.

A freedom of information request from The Tab Edinburgh can now confirm that David Horne House and Kitchener House are on the market for offers over £2 million and £3 million respectively.

The university has previously confirmed that the sale of these properties is “not connected” to the budget cuts that could see up to 1,800 staff members laid off, instead arguing that profits will be reinvested to “enhance our students’ experience on campus.”

The University and College Union (UCU) has repeatedly called for the university to use the sale of some of its large asset portfolio to meet financial targets, rather than laying off staff.

Sophia Woodman, UCU branch president for Edinburgh told The Tab: “Staff want a sustainable future for the university as much as anybody and we want to work with senior management to end this dispute.

“But we’re clear that the use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable. With the resources and reserves held by the university it can easily afford to rule out sacking staff.

The two residential properties currently host a combined total of 108 beds in south Edinburgh, near to the King’s Building campus and Cameron Toll shopping centre and have been brought to market by developers CBRE.

Staff went on strike at the institution in October, demanding that further compulsory layoffs are halted, after seven staff members lost their jobs when the Institute for Academic Development was closed.

A further 350 staff members accepted voluntary redundancy during the summer and another voluntary scheme closed on October 31st. The UCU also claims that there have been hundreds of “hidden redundancies”, with staff on hourly contracts being given fewer working hours and fixed term contracts not being extended.

In response, the University of Edinburgh said: “Edinburgh remains a desirable location of choice for students worldwide, with demand for competitive, quality accommodation options consistent across the city.

“We are committed to ensuring our accommodation offering is modern and sustainable so we can provide the best experience for our students and regularly evaluate our accommodation portfolio to ensure that it meets their needs.

“As part of this process, we have taken the strategic decision to bring these properties to market.

“This decision is not connected to the wider financial challenges currently faced by the university.”

The university recently announced that it will “seek to avoid compulsory redundancies,” and that it has tabled an offer to the UCU which includes the proposal that there will be “no compulsory redundancies through our cost-saving programme before July 2026.”

Responding to the statement, Sophia Woodman, branch president of UCU Edinburgh, said: “Our members remain resolute in their desire to prevent all compulsory redundancies at the University of Edinburgh, including the ones happening right now, and are clear that there are alternatives to forced job cuts.

“Hundreds of jobs have already been lost, and these staff cuts are already negatively impacting students, with course cuts and reduced contact hours.

“Staff workloads are increasing exponentially. We are pleased that the employer remains open to further negotiations and we are always ready to continue talks with the employer.”