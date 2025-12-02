The Tab

University of Edinburgh rises to global top four for sustainability

The University of Edinburgh breaks into the world’s top four for sustainability in a new QS ranking

Adelina Littlechild | News

The University of Edinburgh has been ranked fourth in the world for sustainability in the newly published 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings, making it the highest-ranked university in Scotland and the second-highest in the UK.

The table had assessed more than 2,000 institutions worldwide based on their environmental, social, and governance impact.

Edinburgh’s rise to fourth place marks a significant improvement from seventh last year. Its environmental sustainability score has increased again reflecting the university’s strength in climate research and the expansion of sustainability teaching.

This year, the university scored 90.5 in the environmental impact category, up from 88.3. The score considers the university’s academic reputation in environmental studies and the availability of climate science and sustainability courses.

The University of Edinburgh has also climbed from 12th to 6th in the world for social impact.

Much of the progress that made this achievement possible is rooted in work taking place across Scotland.

The university has planted over 600,000 trees and restored key peatland and woodland habitats through its Forest and Peatland Programme. This has allowed researchers and students to contribute directly to national climate goals.

Its ‘Community Grant Scheme’, launched in 2017, has now supported more than 330 projects.

The university’s broader sustainability strategy includes a commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2040. These efforts include a full divestment from fossil fuels, increased investment in renewable energy, and a long-term shift towards a regenerative approach that prioritises ecosystem restoration.

Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The University is wholeheartedly committed to driving forward sustainable solutions through our own practices and our world-leading research and teaching.”

Dave Gorman, Director of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, added that the aim is for sustainability “to be evident in every corner of our campus – from laboratories to cafés, from lecture theatres to woodlands.”

Edinburgh’s new position in the global top four marks a milestone in the university’s sustainability journey, highlighting years of collective effort across research, campus operations, and community partnerships.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important measure of university performance, this ranking confirms that Edinburgh is among the world’s leading institutions in addressing and acting on environmental and social challenges.

Adelina Littlechild | News
All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

stranger things dnd dungeons and dragons theory

The DnD games predicted Vecna’s ending, according to this trippy Stranger Things theory

Claudia Cox

This makes so much sense after the plot twist in season five

Spotify Wrapped 2025 choose artists

Debunking viral tweet claiming Spotify Wrapped 2025 lets you ‘choose’ your artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are fuming

Head of NHS trust set to retire amid criticism over Nottingham attacks inquiry

Liz Burton

Ifti Majid headed the trust that treated the killer responsible for the Nottingham attacks

