University of Edinburgh rises to global top four for sustainability

The University of Edinburgh breaks into the world’s top four for sustainability in a new QS ranking

3 hours ago

The University of Edinburgh has been ranked fourth in the world for sustainability in the newly published 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings, making it the highest-ranked university in Scotland and the second-highest in the UK.

The table had assessed more than 2,000 institutions worldwide based on their environmental, social, and governance impact.

Edinburgh’s rise to fourth place marks a significant improvement from seventh last year. Its environmental sustainability score has increased again reflecting the university’s strength in climate research and the expansion of sustainability teaching.

This year, the university scored 90.5 in the environmental impact category, up from 88.3. The score considers the university’s academic reputation in environmental studies and the availability of climate science and sustainability courses.

The University of Edinburgh has also climbed from 12th to 6th in the world for social impact.

Much of the progress that made this achievement possible is rooted in work taking place across Scotland.

The university has planted over 600,000 trees and restored key peatland and woodland habitats through its Forest and Peatland Programme. This has allowed researchers and students to contribute directly to national climate goals.

Its ‘Community Grant Scheme’, launched in 2017, has now supported more than 330 projects.

The university’s broader sustainability strategy includes a commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2040. These efforts include a full divestment from fossil fuels, increased investment in renewable energy, and a long-term shift towards a regenerative approach that prioritises ecosystem restoration.

Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The University is wholeheartedly committed to driving forward sustainable solutions through our own practices and our world-leading research and teaching.”

Dave Gorman, Director of Social Responsibility and Sustainability, added that the aim is for sustainability “to be evident in every corner of our campus – from laboratories to cafés, from lecture theatres to woodlands.”

Edinburgh’s new position in the global top four marks a milestone in the university’s sustainability journey, highlighting years of collective effort across research, campus operations, and community partnerships.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important measure of university performance, this ranking confirms that Edinburgh is among the world’s leading institutions in addressing and acting on environmental and social challenges.