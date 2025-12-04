The Tab

People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

The theory makes so much sense

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After the first lot of Stranger Things episodes dropped last week, everyone is sharing their theories about who’s going to die, and people are convinced Jonathan Byers is one of the unlucky ones.

The Netflix show has been going for nine long years, so there’s obviously going to be a brutal ending which involves at least one major death, and Jonathan being one of them seems pretty likely.

People think the engagement ring scene in episode three is proof he’s going to die. In the third episode, Jonathan is given an engagement ring by Murray Bauman, which is cleverly hidden inside a John Coltrane cassette tape. 

Credit: Netflix

She helped to smuggle the ring from California to Hawkins, and encourages Jonathan to propose to Nancy Wheeler, but he decides it’s not the right time. So, he leaves the ring inside the tape and puts it aside.

People are convinced this means Jonathan is going to die before he gets to propose, and Nancy will find the ring after his death in a really emotional scene.

“With all of Murray’s pushiness towards the ring, I feel like Jonathan could die and then Nancy finds the ring after,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another agreed: “Jonathan will die before he gets to propose to nancy and she’ll find the ring after his death, like a parallel to Hopper’s letter to El in season three.”

Credit: Netflix

“Jonathan is dying and Nancy is gonna find the ring afterwards,” someone else said.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Noah Schnapp

‘This twink can’t act for sh*t’: Explaining Lana Del Rey dragging Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things

A third person added: “As soon as I saw the ring I got the vibe Jonathan is indeed bones and he’ll die before he can give Nancy the ring.”

Jonathan Byers has been a main character right from the start as the older brother of Will, so his death would be an emotional one for Stranger Things lovers.

He’s the reason Will went missing in the first place in the first ever episode after working late, and him dying would be a big full circle moment.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Stranger Things spoilers Hot Ones

UH OH! Noah Schnapp might’ve spoiled end of Stranger Things during Hot Ones appearance

Stranger Things creators cast their high-school teacher in season five for the cutest reason

Latest

Brother of Leeds film student who died from cancer is fundraising to screen his documentary

Lucy McLaughlin

David Izekor’s film, One In Two, documented his journey as a teenage cancer patient

Guys, Holly Wheeler’s book could be a MAJOR Stranger Things clue about what happens next

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t notice this

Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

Ellissa Bain

The Spotify jealously is real

All the most unhinged Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist messages celebs recorded for supporters

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were so many this year

The real reason Martin Kemp has disappeared from I’m A Celeb is finally exposed

Hebe Hancock

He’s hardly on it

If you’re fuming about Spotify Wrapped, an expert told us why it actually might not be accurate

Harrison Brocklehurst

Something is up, you’re not going mad

Stranger Things Max Holly plot hole

There’s a Stranger Things ‘plot hole’ regarding Max and Holly and it’s driving everyone mad

Harrison Brocklehurst

All this mind prison stuff is COMPLICATED

People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

Ellissa Bain

The theory makes so much sense

I’m A Celeb bosses on ‘high alert’ after fatal shooting just minutes from the jungle camp

Hebe Hancock

The shooter is still on the loose

im a celeb celebrity 2025 martin kemp

I’m A Celeb campmate dishes actual reason Martin Kemp is doing so few Bushtucker Trials

Claudia Cox

Apparently he has volunteered?

Brother of Leeds film student who died from cancer is fundraising to screen his documentary

Lucy McLaughlin

David Izekor’s film, One In Two, documented his journey as a teenage cancer patient

Guys, Holly Wheeler’s book could be a MAJOR Stranger Things clue about what happens next

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t notice this

Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

Ellissa Bain

The Spotify jealously is real

All the most unhinged Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist messages celebs recorded for supporters

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were so many this year

The real reason Martin Kemp has disappeared from I’m A Celeb is finally exposed

Hebe Hancock

He’s hardly on it

If you’re fuming about Spotify Wrapped, an expert told us why it actually might not be accurate

Harrison Brocklehurst

Something is up, you’re not going mad

Stranger Things Max Holly plot hole

There’s a Stranger Things ‘plot hole’ regarding Max and Holly and it’s driving everyone mad

Harrison Brocklehurst

All this mind prison stuff is COMPLICATED

People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

Ellissa Bain

The theory makes so much sense

I’m A Celeb bosses on ‘high alert’ after fatal shooting just minutes from the jungle camp

Hebe Hancock

The shooter is still on the loose

im a celeb celebrity 2025 martin kemp

I’m A Celeb campmate dishes actual reason Martin Kemp is doing so few Bushtucker Trials

Claudia Cox

Apparently he has volunteered?