People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

2 hours ago

After the first lot of Stranger Things episodes dropped last week, everyone is sharing their theories about who’s going to die, and people are convinced Jonathan Byers is one of the unlucky ones.

The Netflix show has been going for nine long years, so there’s obviously going to be a brutal ending which involves at least one major death, and Jonathan being one of them seems pretty likely.

People think the engagement ring scene in episode three is proof he’s going to die. In the third episode, Jonathan is given an engagement ring by Murray Bauman, which is cleverly hidden inside a John Coltrane cassette tape.

She helped to smuggle the ring from California to Hawkins, and encourages Jonathan to propose to Nancy Wheeler, but he decides it’s not the right time. So, he leaves the ring inside the tape and puts it aside.

People are convinced this means Jonathan is going to die before he gets to propose, and Nancy will find the ring after his death in a really emotional scene.

“With all of Murray’s pushiness towards the ring, I feel like Jonathan could die and then Nancy finds the ring after,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another agreed: “Jonathan will die before he gets to propose to nancy and she’ll find the ring after his death, like a parallel to Hopper’s letter to El in season three.”

“Jonathan is dying and Nancy is gonna find the ring afterwards,” someone else said.

A third person added: “As soon as I saw the ring I got the vibe Jonathan is indeed bones and he’ll die before he can give Nancy the ring.”

Jonathan Byers has been a main character right from the start as the older brother of Will, so his death would be an emotional one for Stranger Things lovers.

He’s the reason Will went missing in the first place in the first ever episode after working late, and him dying would be a big full circle moment.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix