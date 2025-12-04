The Tab

I’m A Celeb bosses on ‘high alert’ after fatal shooting just minutes from the jungle camp

The shooter is still on the loose

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The I’m A Celebrity bosses have reportedly been put on “high alert” after a fatal shooting occurred just a short distance from the show’s jungle camp. Police were called to Eungella, New South Wales on Wednesday after a 41-year-old man was shot and died at the scene. A second man, 38, was also reportedly injured.

Credit: ITV

The shooter and an accomplice fled immediately, prompting officers to launch a full-scale manhunt across the area.

The location of the attack is just a 20-minute drive from Camp Dungay, where this year’s celebs are staying at the time. Production staff quickly tightened security as the situation unfolded.

A source told The Sun that the team working behind the scenes takes threats like this very seriously: “The jungle security bosses keep their ears to the ground and are well-aware of what’s going on in the local area. They are on high alert.”

They added: “If something has happened nearby, they know about it and they act swiftly to ensure the safety of the entire team at all times.”

Thankfully, security’s fast reaction meant the cast and crew remained protected throughout the ordeal.

New South Wales Police have confirmed their investigation is ongoing as they work to track down the gunman and piece together exactly what happened. As of Thursday morning, the shooter has still not been found.

This isn’t the first threat to the camp this year, as last week the contestants were forced into a dramatic evacuation from their jungle camp, after volatile weather conditions swept across the region. The celebrities were swiftly moved to the bush telegraph for safety.

