The Tab

The real reason Martin Kemp has disappeared from I’m A Celeb is finally exposed

He’s hardly on it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve been watching this year’s I’m A Celebrity, you might be wondering whether Martin Kemp secretly hopped on the next flight home, because the man is basically not on the show. No trials. No arguments. No airtime. Nothing. It’s like ITV forgot they booked him.

Credit: ITV

And it’s not just us who’s noticed. Both Roman’s family and eliminated contestant Vogue Williams have finally revealed exactly why we never see him. It turns out, he’s shy and has been exempt from a lot of the trials.

Martin’s wife Shirlie told ITV’s Lorraine he’s just a naturally “quiet” guy who prefers to listen rather than shout for the spotlight: “I think Martin’s been quite quiet though because I think that’s who he is, he’s quite quiet, and he likes to listen, so sometimes I want to say, ‘Martin, come on, do more!’ But I think it’s a good rest and a detox for him.”

Martin has yet to take on a Bushtucker Trial since arriving in the jungle on 16th November, and Shirlie is praying he will soon – otherwise, she thinks he won’t make it to the final on Sunday: “He needs more trials, he’s not doing enough. So I think he’s very comfortable, he’s not doing anything to annoy anyone, so no one’s voting for him to do a horrible trial. So we do need to see him do some more trials because I think he’d be up for it, anyway.”

Credit: ITV

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Noah Schnapp

‘This twink can’t act for sh*t’: Explaining Lana Del Rey dragging Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things

Recently-evicted campmate Vogue Williams also revealed Martin has actually been exempt from a bunch of Bushtucker Trials. According to Vogue, he genuinely wants to get stuck in, but simply hasn’t been allowed to.

Vogue said on Instagram: “Martin did want to do the trials, but he was exempt from some. And I think everybody wanted to do the trials, which was probably unusual for a year. I think that because Martin is a bit quieter he was kinda happy to let everybody else go ahead. Martin’s sound, such a nice guy. He’s really, really lovely.”

His son Roman has been publicly dragging the edit on social media, joking that he has to celebrate whenever his dad actually appears long enough to form a sentence on camera. He has admitted he doesn’t want Martin to make it too far because he’d never live it down if his dad beat the third-place finish he secured back in 2019. Roman took part in the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity and narrowly missed out on the jungle crown with it going to Jacqueline Jossa. 

So there you have it. Not a disappearance, just a quiet king. Who knew?

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

People are convinced I’m A Celeb got rid of Ruby Wax on purpose for this shocking reason

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Evicted campmates finally reveal the truth about Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

Latest

Brother of Leeds film student who died from cancer is fundraising to screen his documentary

Lucy McLaughlin

David Izekor’s film, One In Two, documented his journey as a teenage cancer patient

Guys, Holly Wheeler’s book could be a MAJOR Stranger Things clue about what happens next

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t notice this

Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

Ellissa Bain

The Spotify jealously is real

All the most unhinged Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist messages celebs recorded for supporters

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were so many this year

The real reason Martin Kemp has disappeared from I’m A Celeb is finally exposed

Hebe Hancock

He’s hardly on it

If you’re fuming about Spotify Wrapped, an expert told us why it actually might not be accurate

Harrison Brocklehurst

Something is up, you’re not going mad

Stranger Things Max Holly plot hole

There’s a Stranger Things ‘plot hole’ regarding Max and Holly and it’s driving everyone mad

Harrison Brocklehurst

All this mind prison stuff is COMPLICATED

People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

Ellissa Bain

The theory makes so much sense

I’m A Celeb bosses on ‘high alert’ after fatal shooting just minutes from the jungle camp

Hebe Hancock

The shooter is still on the loose

im a celeb celebrity 2025 martin kemp

I’m A Celeb campmate dishes actual reason Martin Kemp is doing so few Bushtucker Trials

Claudia Cox

Apparently he has volunteered?

Brother of Leeds film student who died from cancer is fundraising to screen his documentary

Lucy McLaughlin

David Izekor’s film, One In Two, documented his journey as a teenage cancer patient

Guys, Holly Wheeler’s book could be a MAJOR Stranger Things clue about what happens next

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t notice this

Does Apple Music have a Listening Age?! How to see your Replay, and features it includes

Ellissa Bain

The Spotify jealously is real

All the most unhinged Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist messages celebs recorded for supporters

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were so many this year

The real reason Martin Kemp has disappeared from I’m A Celeb is finally exposed

Hebe Hancock

He’s hardly on it

If you’re fuming about Spotify Wrapped, an expert told us why it actually might not be accurate

Harrison Brocklehurst

Something is up, you’re not going mad

Stranger Things Max Holly plot hole

There’s a Stranger Things ‘plot hole’ regarding Max and Holly and it’s driving everyone mad

Harrison Brocklehurst

All this mind prison stuff is COMPLICATED

People spot major sign Jonathan is going to die in Stranger Things and I believe it

Ellissa Bain

The theory makes so much sense

I’m A Celeb bosses on ‘high alert’ after fatal shooting just minutes from the jungle camp

Hebe Hancock

The shooter is still on the loose

im a celeb celebrity 2025 martin kemp

I’m A Celeb campmate dishes actual reason Martin Kemp is doing so few Bushtucker Trials

Claudia Cox

Apparently he has volunteered?