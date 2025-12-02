The Tab

Evicted campmates finally reveal the truth about Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

This is what’s really going on

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Aitch and Shona’s rumoured I’m A Celeb “romance” has been the biggest storyline of the series so far, and the evicted campmates have finally revealed what’s actually going on between them.

Ever since the rapper admitted he has a “soft spot” for the Eastenders actress early on in the jungle, people have been convinced they secretly fancy each other. Even Ant and Dec have been talking about how “flirty” they are, but according to Eddie and Alex, there’s literally nothing romantic there at all. Boooo!

Credit: ITV

Both of them were asked what they thought of Aitch and Shona after leaving the jungle, and they were really confused, literally having no idea what they were talking about.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Eddie said with the most confused tone of voice: “Shona and Aitch? Listen, I think it was more me and Aitch.” He completely shut down any romance rumours and explained that none of the bonds we see in there are romantic, everyone is just trying to “give each other energy” to get through the long days.

“So, whenever you saw that kind of bond, I think it’s actually quite amazing that people saw that [Shona and Aitch] and thought that was the case [they were flirting]. Nothing that I saw,” the comedian explained.

@goodmorningbritain

Are the Aitch and Shona jungle rumours true? 👀 #ImACeleb #Aitch #Shona

♬ original sound – GoodMorningBritain – GoodMorningBritain

After her jungle exit, Alex was also asked what she thought of the romance rumours by The Mirror, and she completely shut them down too. The ex-footballer explained that Aitch saying he had a “soft spot” for Shona wasn’t in a flirty way, it was just him being proud of her overcoming her anxieties.

“Shona has been through a lot before coming on the show, and it’s allowed her to get rid of anxieties and insecurities she had about herself. We’ve seen her grow into this beautiful butterfly. I think that’s why I was so close to her. When Aitch said, ‘I have a soft spot for Shona,’ it’s because we all saw this amazing person starting to shine,” she said.

So, Aitch and Shona was never real. It was fun while it lasted.

Featured image by: ITV

