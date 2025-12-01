Why are some I’m A Celeb episodes way longer than others? The confusing schedule, explained

3 hours ago

I’m A Celeb 2025 is on at 9pm each night, but some episodes are way longer than others. Here’s a handy guide to why some I’m A Celeb episodes are shorter than others, and which episodes will be extra long this week.

So, the first and final episodes of I’m A Celeb are usually the longest. The ones in between tend to vary between an hour, and an hour and 35 minutes. ITV producers sometimes give I’m A Celeb a smaller slot so they can fit in another show afterwards before the evening news. Or, they allow extra time for action-packed episodes (such as the live trial).

In the final week of I’m A Celeb, the episodes are generally much longer than they were in the first two weeks. This is because the celebrities are now being voted off in each episode. The producers have to allow time for Ant and Dec to interview the axed cast member, and then for the celeb to pose on that bridge with all the sparklers.

Here’s the exact schedule for I’m A Celebrity this week, including how long each episode is, and the reasons why:

Monday 1st December

This episode will last from 9pm to 10.20pm. Ruby will attempt a trial called Misfortune Tellers.

Tuesday 2nd December

On Tuesday, the show will go on from 9pm to 10.35pm, then be followed by the news. That’s just as long as the bloated launch episode was. This longer runtime might be because the producers have planned for a complicated Bushtucker Trial, or an extra event like the Jungle Arms opening. We’ll have to wait and see.

Wednesday 3rd December

The show will only go on until 10.20pm. What a relief. We can all go to bed earlier.

Thursday 4th December

Thursday’s episode will also only be an hour and 20 minutes long.

Friday 5th December

Last Friday, ITV fitted in an episode of Alan Carr’s comedy Changing Ends after I’m A Celeb. They’re not bothering with that this week – I’m A Celeb will run on until 10:35pm.

Saturday 6th December

For the last four years, the penultimate episode is the one when the remaining campmates dress up in silly superhero outfits for Celebrity Cyclone. It seems likely this will be the focus of the episode on Saturday 6th December. The show will finish at 10:20pm, in order to fit in Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening before the news at 11:15pm.

Sunday 7th December

The grand final is scheduled to air from 9pm to 10.40pm on Sunday. This episode is way longer than all the other I’m A Celeb episodes, as it has to fit in three trials and sets of interviews.

