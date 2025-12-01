This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

2 hours ago

If you’re as obsessed with this years I’m a Celeb as me, and have been wondering how to become as funny, rich and successful, you’ll be pleased to know that many of this years cast started off at university, which means your degree isn’t for nothing (thank god).

From the celebrity cast that studied sports journalism, to construction design and management, there’s a lot of variety.

Here is a rundown of all the I’m a Celeb 2025 campmates who went to university, and what they studied there.

Alex Scott

While she was still playing football, Alex studied Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting at Staffordshire University. She was the first female BBC pundit at the 2018 men’s world cup in Russia, and the first female pundit on Sky sports when she joined Super Sunday.

In 2021, she received an honorary doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire.

She also received an Honorary Fellowship from Queen Mary University of London in 2023 for her “invaluable and distinctive contribution to the world of sport.” Is there anything she can’t do?

Eddie Kadi

Eddie studied at Kingston University, where he graduated in 2004 with a BSc Honours in media technology. While at university, he was the president of the Afro-Caribbean society.

In 2024, he went back to Kingston University as a keynote speaker at the four-year anniversary of the Elevate programme, which “supports students of Black heritage to achieve their full potential in their career.”

Ruby Wax

In 2013, Ruby attained a masters degree from the University of Oxford in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy. She also has a Master’s in Psychotherapy from Regent’s College, London.

She was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Staffordshire University in 2017 in recognition for her campaigning on mental health issues and her exploration of the mind.

After being awarded the honorary doctorate, she said: “This is almost the most thrilling honour I could receive. I thank Staffordshire University from the bottom of my heart for recognising my work to break the stigma.

Vogue Williams

Another campmate from I’m a Celeb 2025 who went to university, Vogue holds an extremely surprising degree which differs from her work in entertainment. She first studied construction design and management at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, before going on to study quantity surveying at the Dublin Institute of Technology (now known as Technological University Dublin).

During her time at university, she embarked on a six month placement, gaining hands on experience on building sites in Lewisham, where she was the only woman amongst her peers.

She put her construction degree to good use this year, when she became the host of a new series of Renovation Rescue, with former Love Island star and trained engineer Luke Mabbott.

Tom Read Wilson

Tom studied at the Royal Academy of Music, which paved the way for his career in show business.

