Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

Harrison Brocklehurst

There’s an absolutely devastating bit of Stranger Things theory going round right now which all leads up to the finale run of season five. We’ve obviously now all binged the first four episodes of the final season – and if you haven’t, what the hell have you been playing at? Will Byers has powers, and it’s all connected to Vecna. But there is one theory about Will Byers eye that Stranger Things is foreshadowing so hard that everyone is convinced it MUST be happening in part two. And with all these hidden references to it from The Duffer Brothers, I refuse to believe the Will Byers Stranger Things eye theory is anything less than extremely perceptive foreshadowing. Let’s dive right into it.

It’s not looking good guys!

There’s some foreshadowing going down right now that all point to Will Byers getting his eye ruined by Vecna or by a big spike. Something is coming. There was a quote that said “A large iron rod was driven completely through his head”. If that wasn’t a yikes enough, look in these stills at all the shots where Will has an eye hidden or covered, or there’s a shadow over his eye in the shape of a spike…

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

There’s also even more evidence something very bad is going to happen to Will Byers in Stranger Things season five, and the eye theory could actually be it. It’s a well known trope in science fiction, horror and mythology throughout history that characters who lose an eye or a sense often gain a new power. Well, guess who just discovered they share powers with Vecna and whose eyes went fully white… Will Byers.

Honestly, that’s about 10 references and visual cues that are clearly pointing to a certain fate of a certain lad’s eye. And I refuse to believe with all that it’s not going to happen.

I guess we’ll find out on Boxing Day if we’re all crazy or being this obsessed with Stranger Things got us all onto something.

