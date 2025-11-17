Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

This is everything you need to know

2 hours ago

I’m A Celeb is officially back, but when is it actually on TV? And how long for? Here’s a full rundown of the I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule including the days it’s on, time it starts and how long the episodes run for – so you don’t miss any of the jungle drama.

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule explained

I’m A Celeb will be on TV every single night for three weeks at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Episodes vary in length, lasting either an hour, an hour and 15 minutes or an hour and a half. All episodes finish by 10.30pm.

Wait, so is there a new episode on Saturdays?!

Yes! There is a new episode every night of the week, including Saturdays. Old school I’m A Celeb fans will remember the days when there didn’t used to be a new episode on Saturday nights. Instead, they would air a recap show with the best bits from the week.

However, there has been a new episode on Saturday nights too for the past three years, since 2022, meaning there’s an extra hour of jungle action to watch.

The extra show I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked airs every night straight after the main show ends, between 10pm and 10.30pm, and is hosted by Joel Dommett and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers this year.

This is when I’m A Celeb 2025 will end

They haven’t announced the exact I’m A Celeb 2025 end date yet, but it always lasts for three weeks. So, we can expect the final to air on Sunday, 7th December.

This year’s lineup includes presenter Kelly Brook, actress Ruby Wax, singer Aitch, YouTuber Angry Ginge and Sharon and Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, just to name a few.

There aren’t any majorly huge names, but the cast definitely makes up for that in personality, and it’s already shaping up to be a very entertaining year.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV