Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

This is everything you need to know

Ellissa Bain

I’m A Celeb is officially back, but when is it actually on TV? And how long for? Here’s a full rundown of the I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule including the days it’s on, time it starts and how long the episodes run for – so you don’t miss any of the jungle drama.

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule explained

I’m A Celeb will be on TV every single night for three weeks at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Episodes vary in length, lasting either an hour, an hour and 15 minutes or an hour and a half. All episodes finish by 10.30pm.

Wait, so is there a new episode on Saturdays?!

Yes! There is a new episode every night of the week, including Saturdays. Old school I’m A Celeb fans will remember the days when there didn’t used to be a new episode on Saturday nights. Instead, they would air a recap show with the best bits from the week.

However, there has been a new episode on Saturday nights too for the past three years, since 2022, meaning there’s an extra hour of jungle action to watch.

Credit: ITV

The extra show I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked airs every night straight after the main show ends, between 10pm and 10.30pm, and is hosted by Joel Dommett and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers this year.

This is when I’m A Celeb 2025 will end

They haven’t announced the exact I’m A Celeb 2025 end date yet, but it always lasts for three weeks. So, we can expect the final to air on Sunday, 7th December.

This year’s lineup includes presenter Kelly Brook, actress Ruby Wax, singer Aitch, YouTuber Angry Ginge and Sharon and Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, just to name a few.

There aren’t any majorly huge names, but the cast definitely makes up for that in personality, and it’s already shaping up to be a very entertaining year.

Featured image by: ITV

Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

selling the oc tyler and hannah the new girlfriend he is engaged to

Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

Claudia Cox

She’s a surfer gal

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited

