Kelly Brook

Omg, I didn’t realise how mouth-wateringly rich I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook is?!

She’s the second richest cast member

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Kelly Brook is set to receive a fee for her appearance on I’m A Celeb, but she might be the celebrity who needs it the least because her net worth is sky high.

The I’m A Celeb cast are all paid different apperence fees based on how desperately ITV want them on the show. In the currently airing season, Aitch is the highest at £250k, followed by Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, and Angry Ginge. Shockingly, the iconic Kelly Brook is only getting a measly £80k.

That being said, while only Eddie Kadi is getting paid less than our Kelly Brook, it’s not exactly like the former model is strapped for cash with her pretty impressive net worth.

Kelly Brook has the second-highest net worth of the I’m A Celeb cast

The I’m A Celeb cast member with the highest net worth is actually Jack Osbourne, but I’m choosing not to count him because a large portion of his money comes from being a nepo baby. Therefore, Kelly Brook has the highest net worth of the cast at a huge £10 million!!

So, how did Kelly Brook make her money? Short answer: By being adaptable, booked, and busy.

After studying for three years at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Kelly became a model when her mum entered her into a beauty competition at the age of 16. Before long, she was working on campaigns for brands like Reebok, T-Mobile, New Look, Foster’s Lager, Renault Mégane, Walker’s crisps, Piz Buin and Bravissimo.

Another aspect of Kelly’s modelling was lads’ mags, from the x-rated spreads of Page Three to magazines such as Loaded, FHM, and Playgirl. Back in its heyday, Page Three was paying its models up to $150k a year!

Amidst modelling, Kelly also dabbled in some pretty big American flicks. Though her career in the States never took off to the same level as her then-boyfriend’s, Jason Statham, she worked on The Italian Job, House of 9, Piranha 3D, Fishtales, and Survival Island.

More recently, Kelly has been a mainstay on the TV circuit, having dabbled in just about every show out there. From Loose Women, where she’s been a panellist since 2018, to stints on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Kelly is proof that hard work pays off.

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Why are some I’m A Celeb episodes way longer than others? The confusing schedule, explained

Claudia Cox

The final will be as long as a feature film

stranger things will in season one then will and vecna in season five door theory

The Stranger Things creators confirm the ‘door theory’, and change everything about Vecna

Claudia Cox

I have to rewatch all of season one, now

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

