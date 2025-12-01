Omg, I didn’t realise how mouth-wateringly rich I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook is?!

3 hours ago

Kelly Brook is set to receive a fee for her appearance on I’m A Celeb, but she might be the celebrity who needs it the least because her net worth is sky high.

The I’m A Celeb cast are all paid different apperence fees based on how desperately ITV want them on the show. In the currently airing season, Aitch is the highest at £250k, followed by Jack Osbourne, Alex Scott, and Angry Ginge. Shockingly, the iconic Kelly Brook is only getting a measly £80k.

That being said, while only Eddie Kadi is getting paid less than our Kelly Brook, it’s not exactly like the former model is strapped for cash with her pretty impressive net worth.

Kelly Brook has the second-highest net worth of the I’m A Celeb cast

The I’m A Celeb cast member with the highest net worth is actually Jack Osbourne, but I’m choosing not to count him because a large portion of his money comes from being a nepo baby. Therefore, Kelly Brook has the highest net worth of the cast at a huge £10 million!!

So, how did Kelly Brook make her money? Short answer: By being adaptable, booked, and busy.

After studying for three years at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Kelly became a model when her mum entered her into a beauty competition at the age of 16. Before long, she was working on campaigns for brands like Reebok, T-Mobile, New Look, Foster’s Lager, Renault Mégane, Walker’s crisps, Piz Buin and Bravissimo.

Another aspect of Kelly’s modelling was lads’ mags, from the x-rated spreads of Page Three to magazines such as Loaded, FHM, and Playgirl. Back in its heyday, Page Three was paying its models up to $150k a year!

Amidst modelling, Kelly also dabbled in some pretty big American flicks. Though her career in the States never took off to the same level as her then-boyfriend’s, Jason Statham, she worked on The Italian Job, House of 9, Piranha 3D, Fishtales, and Survival Island.

More recently, Kelly has been a mainstay on the TV circuit, having dabbled in just about every show out there. From Loose Women, where she’s been a panellist since 2018, to stints on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Kelly is proof that hard work pays off.

