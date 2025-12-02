Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

6 hours ago

We’ve all been living for Aitch’s wholesome friendship with Angry Ginge in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but outside of camp, the Manchester rapper has been dealing with something way less wholesome: A full-on rap beef with Central Cee.

Yep. Two of the UK’s biggest rappers are now very much not mates, and honestly the timeline of it all is wild.

In his early come-up days, Central Cee openly respected Aitch’s grind. He even shouted him out on his song Molly. They appeared at the same events, including The Face’s Issue 010 launch party in 2022, smiling together in Hollywood.

So where did this even start?

Despite once hyping each other up, things properly kicked off earlier this year when Central Cee dropped the song 5 Star, and decided to come for Aitch by name, and not subtly either.

In the track he raps: “I felt like a pr*ck when I went to the BRITs, they gave the award to a guy called Aitch.”

FYI, he’s talking about losing the 2023 Best Hip Hop Act BRIT to Aitch — and apparently he was still pressed about it. Aitch wasted no time. Within 24 hours he dropped his own diss track, A Guy Called?, and things escalated FAST.

In A Guy Called?, Aitch goes bar for bar, calling out Cench’s lyrical ability, hinting at ghostwriters and even touching on Central Cee’s past relationship with influencer Madeline Argy. He literally raps: “We can go bar for bar, BRIT for BRIT, punch for punch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📲 (@centralcee)

The cover art? A BRIT award right in front of wall art that reads “The world via Manchester”. Subtlety is dead. To top it off, Aitch samples Cench’s own early track Molly, which is especially spicy, because back in 2020 Central Cee actually praised Aitch on that song, calling back to his famous “mill before 21” bar. Historic receipts were pulled.

Aitch’s Instagram post of this song which is captioned “Leave me alone” got a response from the man in question, Central Cee, who replied “Fair enough”, alongside a laughing emoji and a fire emoji.

Tbh, it could all be a PR stunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aitch

Some people swear the whole thing feels engineered, especially from Central Cee’s side, to hype the album. You know, the same way his whole relationship with Ice Spice was PR-coded.

Others think Cench expected a soft little response, not for Aitch to drop a huge diss track with callbacks and layered references.

Whether it’s real or promo, the two haven’t been spotted together since. If they suddenly drop a collab in six months, we’ll all know the truth.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@centralcee