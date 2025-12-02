All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

30 mins ago

I’m A Celebrity watchers mostly know Angry Ginge as the loud, chaotic streamer behind viral Twitch, YouTube and TikTok clips. Before he started earning serious money, he actually worked a whole string of normal jobs. One of them? Being a dinner lady.

During last night’s challenge in the jungle, campmates were asked which school-based job Ginge once did: Lollipop man, dinner lady or caretaker. They correctly guessed dinner lady, winning milk bottles from Kiosk Kev and, most importantly, Jack Osbourne’s letter from home.

Yes, Angry Ginge really did serve school dinners at a primary school near where he grew up. He’s spoken before about the job on The Fellas podcast, explaining: “I had a job at a primary school as well where I was a dinner lady. I had to mind my language of course but I think I was good at what I did. I walked in, cleared the trays, put the trays in boxes to be cleaned and then I went outside and played football with them basically.”

It was one of several jobs he tried before fame. Ginge originally planned to join the police force, completing a uniformed public services course at college. After that, he worked in a warehouse – and hated it so much he quit and returned to college. Before his second year began, he started posting on TikTok in July 2020… and everything changed.

His first Twitch stream made just £12.44, but in the five years since, the numbers have skyrocketed. According to the Mirror, Ginge is estimated to have earned between £804,000 and £1.1 million in the past year alone, with his various platforms and business ventures, including the Baller League, pushing his total earnings even higher. This year is widely expected to be his most well-paid yet, especially with his I’m A Celeb appearance.

Speaking to Indy100, Ginge credited his relatability for his rise, saying he’s done well “because people can relate that I’ve come from the same place they’ve come from”.

On the show, he’s also opened up about the personal moments viewers never knew about, including being dumped by his girlfriend live on stream. He told Ruby Wax that it wasn’t staged at all. His ex really did end things over text while he was streaming, leaving him to carry on the livestream for another six hours.

Featured image credit: ITV