The Tab

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity watchers mostly know Angry Ginge as the loud, chaotic streamer behind viral Twitch, YouTube and TikTok clips. Before he started earning serious money, he actually worked a whole string of normal jobs. One of them? Being a dinner lady.

Credit: Netflix

During last night’s challenge in the jungle, campmates were asked which school-based job Ginge once did: Lollipop man, dinner lady or caretaker. They correctly guessed dinner lady, winning milk bottles from Kiosk Kev and, most importantly, Jack Osbourne’s letter from home.

Yes, Angry Ginge really did serve school dinners at a primary school near where he grew up. He’s spoken before about the job on The Fellas podcast, explaining: “I had a job at a primary school as well where I was a dinner lady. I had to mind my language of course but I think I was good at what I did. I walked in, cleared the trays, put the trays in boxes to be cleaned and then I went outside and played football with them basically.”

It was one of several jobs he tried before fame. Ginge originally planned to join the police force, completing a uniformed public services course at college. After that, he worked in a warehouse – and hated it so much he quit and returned to college. Before his second year began, he started posting on TikTok in July 2020… and everything changed.

His first Twitch stream made just £12.44, but in the five years since, the numbers have skyrocketed. According to the Mirror, Ginge is estimated to have earned between £804,000 and £1.1 million in the past year alone, with his various platforms and business ventures, including the Baller League, pushing his total earnings even higher. This year is widely expected to be his most well-paid yet, especially with his I’m A Celeb appearance.

Speaking to Indy100, Ginge credited his relatability for his rise, saying he’s done well “because people can relate that I’ve come from the same place they’ve come from”.

On the show, he’s also opened up about the personal moments viewers never knew about, including being dumped by his girlfriend live on stream. He told Ruby Wax that it wasn’t staged at all. His ex really did end things over text while he was streaming, leaving him to carry on the livestream for another six hours.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Evicted campmates finally reveal the truth about Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Latest

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions