The Tab

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

There’s a lot of information around

Hebe Hancock | News

The LAPD has issued a rare public statement pushing back on what it says is “misinformation” and “false claims” circulating in media reports about the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

On Tuesday, the LAPD’s robbery–homicide Division said new reporting had “contained inaccuracies”, directly challenging details published by TMZ over the weekend. The department also defended a controversial court order that placed the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s case file under temporary seal, insisting the move was not meant to limit transparency but to ensure detectives receive information before it becomes public.

LAPD says rumours of freezing and decapitation are false

On Saturday, TMZ published claims from unnamed sources alleging Celeste’s body had been “partially frozen” and was in a condition so deteriorated the medical examiner may ultimately list her cause of death as “undetermined”. TMZ also suggested portions of the body were frozen at the time of discovery.

The LAPD flatly denied this in its new statement: “The body of Celeste Rivas was not frozen when it was discovered on September 8, 2025.”

The department also said reports claiming Celeste had been decapitated were untrue.

 TMZ and the medical examiner have responded

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Chief medical examiner criticised the LAPD’s security hold, saying he remains committed to “full transparency”. TMZ has since reported that a source “connected to the Medical Examiner” stands by claims the body was partially frozen, directly contradicting the LAPD’s statement.

TMZ pointed to an internal document noting Celeste was not fingerprinted because her fingers were “waterlogged”, saying the detail raises questions about the state of the body. Neither the LAPD nor the Medical Examiner has publicly addressed that discrepancy.

Credit: GoFundMe

The LAPD did confirm one detail circulating in media reports: That D4vd travelled to the Santa Barbara area earlier this year. TMZ has suggested he visited a remote area for several hours and may have been accompanied by another person. Police declined to provide specifics, saying only that the trip is still under investigation and its relevance remains unclear.

Police say no arrests have been made and have repeatedly emphasised that, until the  medical examiner determines the cause of death, “it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body”.

The LAPD acknowledged longstanding tension between its department and the Medical Examiner’s Office, which TMZ has also reported on.

D4vd has not commented publicly, but his manager previously said he is co-operating with the police.

The Tab has reached out to both the LAPD and the medical examiner for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@d4vddd, Riverside County Sheriff

More on: News True crime US
Hebe Hancock | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

London student tells court he killed ‘germaphobic’ woman in self-defence

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Latest

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your favourite club song says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your favourite club song says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real