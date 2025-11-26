The Tab
Angry Ginge

As I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge details painful breakup, this video shows the brutal split mid-stream

The video is giving me second-hand embarrassment

In Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb, Angry Ginge detailed the moment his girlfriend broke up with him during one of his long Twitch streams.

The revelation came in a touching moment between Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax, who both admitted to finding the I’m A Celeb jungle experience difficult.

“I’ve gone ten days without seeing my mum for example but I’ve always been able to ring her and text her, so not being able to communicate at all, it all gets on top of you,” Angry Ginge admitted as Ruby said she misses her cats more than her husband.

He then opened up about the painful split from his girlfriend, and the brutal video has resurfaced.

Angry Ginge’s girlfriend broke up with him three years before I’m A Celeb

@angryginge13

Dont know what to say. #stream #girlfriend #breakup #FlexEveryAngle #single #singlemingle #help #disgusting #embarrassing #fyp #fypシ #fypage #foryou #foryoupage #fup #fypp

♬ original sound – angryginge13

Back in 2022, Angry Ginge was streaming when he received a text from his girlfriend. It was a breakup message, and he posted the clip to TikTok himself.

“Oh sorry, it’s just my girlfriend messaging my chat,” he told his viewers. “Just let me reply to her really quick.”

Reading the message, Angry Ginge’s face visibly shifted as he combed through the following text from his girlfriend: “Why did you send me that. It looks f**king disgusting. We’re over.”

It’s not clear what he sent her, but she clearly didn’t like it. Though he might have been playing up for the camera, Angry Ginge then did one of his iconic screwed up faces.

“I had to carry on for six more hours,” he told Ruby in Tuesday’s episode.

Reacting to the post at the time, one person said: “Bro was trying his best to hold them tears back.”

“Don’t worry ginge she didn’t know what she had till it was over,” another said, as a third added, “Defo his mum telling him to come down to dinner.”

Other people took the moment to shoot their shot, and you’ve got to appreciate the grind.

