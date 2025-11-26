University of Bristol set to open multimillion-pound new British Library for the AI age

A new multimillion AI data facility is set to open its doors at the University of Bristol

2 hours ago

An exciting new development is set to hit Bristol University, in the form of a “British Library for the AI age”.

The new facility aims to act as a digital library for the UK’s most valuable large-scale datasets, providing national access for researchers more easily.

The facility is set to be built next to the Isambard-AI: the UK’s most powerful supercomputer based in Bristol, a £255 million-pound University-based supercomputer run by Bristol Centre for Supercomputing in partnership with HPE and NVIDIA, launched in July of this year.

Its proximity to Isambard-AI enables ultra-fast processing, unlocking scientific capabilities previously not possible. Hoping to support seamless interaction between datasets across multiple sites, with different formats, governance and access restrictions.

The supercomputer is capable of processing in one-second what it would take the global population eighty years to complete; supporting major fields such as robotics, climate research, big-data and drug discovery, and a key part of UK’s AI Research Resource (AIRR). It hopes to boost the country’s capabilities in responsible AI development and enable secure access to high-impact health datasets for advanced AI research.

Regional benefits will hope to establish Bristol and the West of England as a major UK hub for AI and technology, supporting the regions ambitions to create the UK’s first AI Supercluster, building on Bristol’s recent achievements, including tech trade deals with the US and recognition as Lloyds Banking Group’s AI capital.

It aims to facilitate the Government’s objectives to build large-scale data infrastructure, hoping to generate more high-skilled jobs and accelerate innovation, adding to the West’s highest job growth in digital and tech in the last decade, of any region.

Many are pleased with the opening, most definitely due to its possibility of maintaining the UK’s global scientific leadership as AI increasingly changes research worldwide, it sets to strengthen UK capacity in autonomous labs and general-purpose AI science tools.

Helen Godwin, the Mayor of the West of England, called the investment: “a major boost to the region’s AI ambitions and job growth”, whilst Professor Simon McIntosh-Smith, Director of the Bristol Centre for Supercomputing, highlighted: “the new scientific possibilities through rapid process of the UK’s largest datasets”. Rich Oldfield, Chief Executive of NCC, noted: “the facility would enable faster innovation in fields from materials science to medical treatments”.

Professor Evelyn Welch, the Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, supported the announcement, stressing that the facility will be critical for achieving a “British Library for the AI age”.

The facility’s benefits are wide-reaching to the University and towards the lead up to its opening, we are all very excited.

Featured image via NCC