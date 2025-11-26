The Tab

University of Bristol set to open multimillion-pound new British Library for the AI age

A new multimillion AI data facility is set to open its doors at the University of Bristol

An exciting new development is set to hit Bristol University, in the form of a “British Library for the AI age”.

The new facility aims to act as a digital library for the UK’s most valuable large-scale datasets, providing national access for researchers more easily.

The facility is set to be built next to the Isambard-AI: the UK’s most powerful supercomputer based in Bristol, a £255 million-pound University-based supercomputer run by Bristol Centre for Supercomputing in partnership with HPE and NVIDIA, launched in July of this year.

Its proximity to Isambard-AI enables ultra-fast processing, unlocking scientific capabilities previously not possible. Hoping to support seamless interaction between datasets across multiple sites, with different formats, governance and access restrictions.

Credit: University of Bristol

The supercomputer is capable of processing in one-second what it would take the global population eighty years to complete; supporting major fields such as robotics, climate research, big-data and drug discovery, and a key part of UK’s AI Research Resource (AIRR). It hopes to boost the country’s capabilities in responsible AI development and enable secure access to high-impact health datasets for advanced AI research.

Regional benefits will hope to establish Bristol and the West of England as a major UK hub for AI and technology, supporting the regions ambitions to create the UK’s first AI Supercluster, building on Bristol’s recent achievements, including tech trade deals with the US and recognition as Lloyds Banking Group’s AI capital.

It aims to facilitate the Government’s objectives to build large-scale data infrastructure, hoping to generate more high-skilled jobs and accelerate innovation, adding to the West’s highest job growth in digital and tech in the last decade, of any region.

Many are pleased with the opening, most definitely due to its possibility of maintaining the UK’s global scientific leadership as AI increasingly changes research worldwide, it sets to strengthen UK capacity in autonomous labs and general-purpose AI science tools.

Helen Godwin, the Mayor of the West of England, called the investment: “a major boost to the region’s AI ambitions and job growth”, whilst Professor Simon McIntosh-Smith, Director of the Bristol Centre for Supercomputing, highlighted: “the new scientific possibilities through rapid process of the UK’s largest datasets”. Rich Oldfield, Chief Executive of NCC, noted: “the facility would enable faster innovation in fields from materials science to medical treatments”.

Professor Evelyn Welch, the Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, supported the announcement, stressing that the facility will be critical for achieving a “British Library for the AI age”.

The facility’s benefits are wide-reaching to the University and towards the lead up to its opening, we are all very excited.

Featured image via NCC

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your music taste says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

