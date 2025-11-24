The Tab

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

The details are so shocking

Hebe Hancock | News

Two shocking new developments have emerged in the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, which focus on singer D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke), who is now officially being treated as a suspect, according to multiple outlets.

The body was allegedly frozen and dismembered

Sources connected to the investigation told TMZ that Celeste’s remains were discovered in an extremely compromised state, partially frozen, dismembered, and severely decomposed, which may make it impossible for the LA County Medical Examiner to establish a cause or manner of death.

Credit: Riverside County Sheriff

According to these sources, the medical examiner received the body with the head removed, the limbs severed and cut into pieces, and all parts in a partially frozen condition. Investigators reportedly believe the remains had been thawing in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla by the time they were discovered. Authorities have not confirmed these details publicly.

Celeste’s remains were found on 8th September, one day after what would have been her 15th birthday, inside the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla. The vehicle had reportedly been parked for days, possibly weeks, on a Hollywood Hills street near the singer’s rental home before it was towed. Workers at the yard reported a strong smell coming from the car, prompting police to investigate. Her body was then found sealed inside a bag in the front.

D4vd was on tour across the US at the time, and he has not been arrested or charged.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by d4vd (@d4vddd)

A second suspect has reportedly been identified

In a new episode of TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast, hosted by Harvey Levin and defence attorney Mark Geragos, the pair claimed that a second suspect has been identified by authorities.

Geragos said he knows the name of the alleged second individual, who investigators reportedly believe may have been involved “before, during, and after” Celeste’s death, including potentially helping with the alleged dismemberment. A similar claim was made to People by a police source, who added that this unnamed person may also have assisted in the disposal of the body.

Levin suggested on the podcast that because Teslas contain multiple cameras, investigators may already have video evidence of the alleged accomplice.

Because of the condition of the remains and the extent of dismemberment, the Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death and is awaiting toxicology results. Sources speaking to TMZ believe the final ruling may ultimately be listed as “undetermined”.

Celeste Rivas, from Lake Elsinore, California, had been known to frequently run away from home. She disappeared for the final time in April 2024, more than a year before her remains were discovered.

As of 24th November, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

The Tab has contacted the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office for comment.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@d4vddd, GoFundMe

Hebe Hancock | News
20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

