There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Two shocking new developments have emerged in the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, which focus on singer D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke), who is now officially being treated as a suspect, according to multiple outlets.

The body was allegedly frozen and dismembered

Sources connected to the investigation told TMZ that Celeste’s remains were discovered in an extremely compromised state, partially frozen, dismembered, and severely decomposed, which may make it impossible for the LA County Medical Examiner to establish a cause or manner of death.

According to these sources, the medical examiner received the body with the head removed, the limbs severed and cut into pieces, and all parts in a partially frozen condition. Investigators reportedly believe the remains had been thawing in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla by the time they were discovered. Authorities have not confirmed these details publicly.

Celeste’s remains were found on 8th September, one day after what would have been her 15th birthday, inside the trunk of D4vd’s impounded Tesla. The vehicle had reportedly been parked for days, possibly weeks, on a Hollywood Hills street near the singer’s rental home before it was towed. Workers at the yard reported a strong smell coming from the car, prompting police to investigate. Her body was then found sealed inside a bag in the front.

D4vd was on tour across the US at the time, and he has not been arrested or charged.

A second suspect has reportedly been identified

In a new episode of TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast, hosted by Harvey Levin and defence attorney Mark Geragos, the pair claimed that a second suspect has been identified by authorities.

Geragos said he knows the name of the alleged second individual, who investigators reportedly believe may have been involved “before, during, and after” Celeste’s death, including potentially helping with the alleged dismemberment. A similar claim was made to People by a police source, who added that this unnamed person may also have assisted in the disposal of the body.

Levin suggested on the podcast that because Teslas contain multiple cameras, investigators may already have video evidence of the alleged accomplice.

Because of the condition of the remains and the extent of dismemberment, the Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death and is awaiting toxicology results. Sources speaking to TMZ believe the final ruling may ultimately be listed as “undetermined”.

Celeste Rivas, from Lake Elsinore, California, had been known to frequently run away from home. She disappeared for the final time in April 2024, more than a year before her remains were discovered.

As of 24th November, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

The Tab has contacted the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office for comment.

