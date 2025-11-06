The Tab
David Harbour Stranger Things press tour

David Harbour isn’t doing ANY press for Stranger Things – and we’ve got the reason why

It’s apparently nothing to do with a certain album released by a certain ex-wife

Harrison Brocklehurst

David Harbour raised eyebrows hard this week when the actor was missing for the start of the Stranger Things season five press tour. Stranger Things is about to begin its highly anticipated fifth and final season, and obviously Harbour has played Hopper in the series since its conception and is one of the main characters of the ensemble. Arguably, he’s the male lead. But before the press tour for Stranger Things season five began came a slight pop culture juggernaut in the form of his ex wife Lily Allen – who at the tail end of last month released her critically acclaimed bombshell album West End Girl. West End Girl was less than kind in its allegations against David Harbour and had many pop culture fiends wondering how on earth he was going to juggle the questions when the Stranger Things press tour kicked off. But he wasn’t there. Now we have the real reason why David Harbour is absent from the Stranger Things press tour – and it’s different to what you might think.

So, is he off playing Tennis?

Whilst all the memes on Twitter try and explain David Harbour being absent for the Stranger Things press tour as he must be off playing tennis – this is of course in jest. For the uninitiated, Tennis is the first big bombshell track on Lily Allen’s West End Girl that says he’s breaking the rules of the pair’s open marriage arrangement and brings in the now infamous Madeline.

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Whilst Harbour isn’t playing tennis (that we know of), the reason he’s not on the Stranger Things press tour is apparently because her was never confirmed for it in the first place. According to information sourced by E! News, David Harbour didn’t pull out of any press junkets because he was busy with another commitment. He has the lead in the new thriller Evil Genius, directed by Friends icon Courteney Cox. It also stars Patricia Arquette, who was legendary in Severance.

Evil Genius is an adaptation of the true crime story told in the Netflix doc of the same name. But because of his commitments with this, that’s why Harbour isn’t doing Stranger Things press for season five. He is expected however at the premiere – which is in Los Angeles tonight (November 6th).

Whilst David Harbour is yet to comment on anything to do with the album by Lily, he did comment in an interview for Esquire Spain on November 1st regarding Stranger Things ending after all these years.v“There’s all kinds of stuff: there’s sadness, there’s fear, but in general it also gives you an opportunity to have more time and space to do your own thing,” he told Esquire Spain in an interview published Nov. 1. “I’m excited about what I’ve learned over the years on Stranger Things.”

The Tab has reached out to Netflix and reps for David Harbour for comment.

Featured image by: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

