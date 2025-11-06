Woman found ‘chained up’ and ‘tortured’ by five friends who ‘decided they didn’t like her’

5 hours ago

Five friends have been arrested after a woman was found chained up in the garden of a Texas home. She was allegedly starved and tortured by them for months, after they “decided they didn’t like her anymore”.

Austin Police officers responded to a a welfare call at around 9am on 30th October reporting a woman in destress who was restrained and calling for help, the City of Austin police department said in a press release.

They found an adult woman naked from the waist down and handcuffed to a piece of exercise equipment in the garden. She “showed signs of physical distress and had visible injuries consistent with prolonged restraint”.

“The woman told officers she had been held at the residence for several months and was not allowed to leave,” the press release continued. “Preliminary information gathered at the scene, including interviews and evidence, indicates that multiple adults living at the residence were involved in restraining and assaulting the victim over a period of time.”

She was freed and taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she remains now.

Five adults were at the property, and they have all been arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Injury to Elderly or Disabled, and Unlawful Restraint. This includes Michelle Garcia, 51, Crystal Garcia, 21, Mache Carney, 32, Juan Pablo Castro, 30 and Maynard Lefevers, 21.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, the victim told investigators she was friends with one of the women, but “at some point, they decided they no longer liked her”. She also told officers she had been kept outside for weeks and was punished if she tried to leave, claiming they restrained, starved and repeatedly shot her with a BB gun.

Police said the woman was found with severe injuries, including open wounds, swollen wrists, missing skin from her hands and feet, scarring all over her body and a battered face.

The suspects told police they had known the woman for years. Carney claimed the victim is longtime friend who had lived there for almost 10 years.

According to the affidavit, Carney told officers they started restraining the woman to stop her from stealing. Garcia also said they only fed her only one meal a day because she had started to get “chunky”.

The investigation remains ongoing. Carney’s next court appearance is due to take place on 18th November.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Austin Police