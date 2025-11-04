Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

2 mins ago

Claims that China pressured Sheffield Hallam University into halting a human rights research study have been referred to counter-terrorism police.

According to reports yesterday, documents seen by the BBC and Guardian show the university halted the publication of Professor Laura Murphy’s study into the treatment of Uyghur people in China, following Chinese officials allegedly threatening staff.

Released as part of a Subject Access Request by Professor Murphy, the documents show the move came after three state security officers visiting the university’s Beijing office and interrogating an employee about the institution’s Helena Kennedy Centre.

Internal emails from 2022 also shows the university being concerned about a potential “boycott” by international students and agencies after the Chinese foreign ministry claimed the university was part of the “disreputable vanguard of anti-China rhetoric”. Later that year, access to the university’s website was blocked in China.

In May 2024 an internal email said scholarly activity in China and Hong Kong had been placed “at risk” as a result of Professor Murphy’s research, and a July 2024 internal email by university officials reportedly said “attempting to retain the business in China and publication of the research are now untenable bedfellows”.

A university spokesperson told the BBC: “For the avoidance of doubt, the decision was not based on commercial interests in China. Regardless, China is not a significant international student market for the University.”

Sheffield Hallam has apologised to Professor Murphy over the stop to her research and has now allowed her to resume her work. Last month, she had threatened legal action over violations to her academic freedom.

A university spokesperson added to the Guardian: “The university’s decision to not continue with Professor Laura Murphy’s research was taken based on our understanding of a complex set of circumstances at the time, including being unable to secure the necessary professional indemnity insurance.”

“Following a review, we have since approved Prof Murphy’s latest research and are committed to supporting her to undertake and disseminate this important work.

“We have apologised to Prof Murphy and wish to make clear our commitment to supporting her research and to securing and promoting freedom of speech and academic freedom within the law.”

Professor Murphy told The Guardian she remained “cautious” and was “unclear” as to whether the university was as supportive “as it used to be”.

The BBC has reported former Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned his Chinese government counterpart that the government would not tolerate attempts to suppress academic freedoms in the UK.

A government spokesperson added that “any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate, harass or harm individuals in the UK will not be tolerated, and the government has made this clear to Beijing after learning of this case”.

