The Tab

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

Niamh Brownhill | News

Claims that China pressured Sheffield Hallam University into halting a human rights research study have been referred to counter-terrorism police.

According to reports yesterday, documents seen by the BBC and Guardian show the university halted the publication of Professor Laura Murphy’s study into the treatment of Uyghur people in China, following Chinese officials allegedly threatening staff.

Released as part of a Subject Access Request by Professor Murphy, the documents show the move came after three state security officers visiting the university’s Beijing office and interrogating an employee about the institution’s Helena Kennedy Centre.

Internal emails from 2022 also shows the university being concerned about a potential “boycott” by international students and agencies after the Chinese foreign ministry claimed the university was part of the “disreputable vanguard of anti-China rhetoric”. Later that year, access to the university’s website was blocked in China.

In May 2024 an internal email said scholarly activity in China and Hong Kong had been placed “at risk” as a result of Professor Murphy’s research, and a July 2024 internal email by university officials reportedly said “attempting to retain the business in China and publication of the research are now untenable bedfellows”.

A university spokesperson told the BBC: “For the avoidance of doubt, the decision was not based on commercial interests in China. Regardless, China is not a significant international student market for the University.”

Sheffield Hallam has apologised to Professor Murphy over the stop to her research and has now allowed her to resume her work. Last month, she had threatened legal action over violations to her academic freedom.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

A university spokesperson added to the Guardian: “The university’s decision to not continue with Professor Laura Murphy’s research was taken based on our understanding of a complex set of circumstances at the time, including being unable to secure the necessary professional indemnity insurance.”

“Following a review, we have since approved Prof Murphy’s latest research and are committed to supporting her to undertake and disseminate this important work.

“We have apologised to Prof Murphy and wish to make clear our commitment to supporting her research and to securing and promoting freedom of speech and academic freedom within the law.”

Professor Murphy told The Guardian she remained “cautious” and was “unclear” as to whether the university was as supportive “as it used to be”.

The BBC has reported former Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned his Chinese government counterpart that the government would not tolerate attempts to suppress academic freedoms in the UK.

A government spokesperson added that “any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate, harass or harm individuals in the UK will not be tolerated, and the government has made this clear to Beijing after learning of this case”.

Featured image via Canva

Niamh Brownhill | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Weeks of strikes are set to take place at both Sheffield universities

Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union to leave city centre HUBS building after 22 years

Latest
queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it