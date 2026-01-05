Here are our Bristol 2026 In’s and out’s

3 hours ago

Happy New Year! We hope that by now your hangover has subsided and the memory of whoever was lucky enough to receive your drunk call has been erased. Whether you thrived or simply survived in 2025, this year marks the birth of a more ‘In’ you. So, to get you started, here’s a guide of everything we’re enforcing and discouraging in 2026, from our Pinterest board to yours.

IN’s

Moving crowds

In light of the scandal that was the Josh Baker crowd, Bristol needs to escape the cliché of the moody Southern crowd. It’s officially in to be moved into the mixer; this means more Red Bull, less tranquiliser. The era of bass face and head bopping is no more. It’s in to enjoy your night in 2026.

Dressing to impress, authentically

This year is about a defined look. Clean girl out, chaos in. No one’s absorbing any of the information at their 9 am, so give them something to look at. Think colour, big accessories, and fabric layering. Bonus points if it’s not copied from a brand campaign; beanies did exist before Arc’teryx.

Having a niche

The year of the horse isn’t just for the horse girlies; embrace that wild spirit and find your own hobby. From pottery to Pilates, do something that feeds your soul. Triangle Wednesdays are NOT a hobby. Use 2026 to beat the jobless allegations and find something to talk about other than how stressed you are about that essay.

Sacking off dry Jan

As much as the idea of another two-pound Jager bomb physically wounds us, I insist, dry January was not invented for the twenty-year-old student. Everything in moderation, drink less, glens have a cider, that’s a life choice, not a personality trait. No hard-and-fast rules — be young, have fun, and make choices that work for you.

Thanks, you’ve just supported your local music scene!

The headfirst message we’ve all seen, though maybe not enough. As much as the death of motion wounded us all, maybe it’s time we move on with our lives, switch up our weeknights out. What other city do you find Goblin-inspired rock nights? Make the most of it, see some live music. If you manage not to post about it, no one will accuse you of being performative.

OUTS:

Library Hogging

Whilst we will always declare intellectualism as an ‘In’, taking up precious library seats to do your weekly reading in an out. This year, we don’t want to see any assignments marked ‘formative’ during exam season in the ASS. Do it, but do it away from the students fighting for their lives through their 3000-word essays. We need to be united in panic, no chill vibes here please.

Hinge

It genuinely saddens me to say this one, the death of all our favourite game. This year, profiles must not only be paused but also permanently deleted; receiving a rose can no longer be our daily boost of validation. We’re endorsing more natural interactions, with Hinge gone, maybe you’ll get approached by someone who’s seen the 3D version of you first.

Dating with a swag gap

Another dating one, but let’s be honest, we all need the help. In 2026, having a boyfriend isn’t necessarily embarrassing anymore, but the swag gap is. If your dripped out in tabbies and your beau is still rocking black AF1s, that’s a project, not a partner. No more dulling yourself down in 2026, whether that’s in terms of outfit, intelligence or pure vibe.

Shazam at the function

If we look up one more time to see the shazam circle in the air, it’s time to go home. We find it hard to believe that you desperately need that six-minute lyric-less bass track in your playlist, and if you do, try to be a little more subtle about it. Hold it down with your head in shame.

Chat GPT

There will always be a place for Chat in our hearts, but this might be the year we’ve outgrown her. If, like me, your ChatGPT wrapped displayed an alarming number of messages sent, it might be time to put her down. Original thought is in, regurgitated waffle and end dashes are out. ChatGPT isn’t going to supply you with an earth-shattering newfound critical theory, but you can still use her to help your meal plan.