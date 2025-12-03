Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

40 mins ago

If London universities had a Spotify Wrapped, the results would probably say more about the students than any ranking ever could.

Every campus has its own atmosphere. Some feel academic and intense, others feel creative, and a few seem permanently one missed deadline away from a breakdown. Naturally, the soundtrack would reflect that.

Here’s the unofficial, unscientific, but completely correct list of which top artist each London uni would get.

UCL

UCL would place Fred Again straight at number one, because his music has basically become the unofficial white noise of the main library. Peggy Gou, Kaytranada, Bonobo and Overmono would fill out the rest, creating a set that says, “I do enjoy going out, I’m just too busy to prove it.”

LSE

Frank Ocean would sit comfortably in LSE’s top spot, partly for the emotional depth, partly for the academic ambience.

The xx, James Blake, Kanye West and Sampha would follow, creating a playlist that thrives during late-night study sessions and minor existential reflection. It’s understated in the exact way LSE loves.

Imperial

Imperial’s Wrapped would start with Daft Punk, which feels engineered for focus.

Justice, Aphex Twin, Chemical Brothers and Moderat would fall neatly into place behind, forming a playlist that prioritises productivity above all else. It’s reliable, steady and built for getting things done.

SOAS

SOAS’ Wrapped would open with Dave and Lauryn Hill, which makes sense for a campus where people take both politics and playlists seriously.

Little Simz, Leon Thomas and Cleo Sol would follow, giving the whole thing a relaxed but purposeful feel. It’s the soundtrack of someone who definitely has opinions, whether you asked for them or not.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary’s Wrapped would still crown D-Block Europe at the top, but with more range than expected.

J Hus, Strandz, Mahalia and Nines would fill out the rest, offering a mix of upbeat tracks, warm vocals and the occasional dramatic detour. It’s varied, unfiltered and very Mile End.

Royal Holloway

Royal Holloway would have Clairo, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo in its top three, producing an emotional arc that covers most of the academic calendar.

Laufey and Mitski would complete the list, ideal for autumnal vibe that Egham holds. “Juna” plays in the background of an instagram story of campus that is required of every Royal Holloway student.

King’s College London

King’s students would lean towards Rina Sawayama at number one, with Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, SOPHIE and Caroline Polachek close behind.

The whole lineup feels polished but slightly dysfunctional, like it could soundtrack both a walk across Waterloo Bridge and the fifth study break.

UAL

UAL’s Wrapped would begin with Charli XCX, naturally.

Yves Tumor, FKA Twigs, Shygirl and PinkPantheress would follow, forming a playlist that sounds like it belongs at a fashion show. It’s stylish without effort, which is exactly the point.

Central Saint Martins

CSM’s top artists would be 070 Shake, Arca, Ethel Cain, Blood Orange and Raye, a set that feels more like a curated mood than a listening habit.

Atmospheric, slightly dramatic and aesthetically consistent- basically how you would describe any CSM student.

Featured Image via Unsplash/Youtube