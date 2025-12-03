Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

31 mins ago

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 has now done its big cast reveal for the latest season airing next year, but one queen is at the centre of drama online. This is all because before the cast was announced it was heavily rumoured online that Discord Addams in the cast was going to be disqualified from the show. When the cast reveal happened yesterday, the official Drag Race account had to repost Discord Addams’ picture in separate tweets after the responses cast a shadow over the reveal. But what’s actually gone on and is there any proof or evidence? Here’s what we know about the rumours Discord Addams js disqualified on Drag Race and any evidence of scandal before the show starts.

There were allegations of past behaviour

Discord Addams was part of the leaked Drag Race cast that usually happens around the time of filming the season. These rumours suggested that Discord Addams was going to be disqualified from Drag Race for something that happened on set, and then she was announced in the cast. There were also a lot of tweets last night alleging that Discord Addams had been racist in the past – but there is no evidence of this happening anywhere.

Because fans were all commenting about Discord Addams potentially getting disqualified from Drag Race the post of her announcement was reuploaded by the official Twitter / X account last night. Also, fellow queens from the show like Mistress Isabelle Brooks posted a video where she claims there was no disqualification and the rumours weren’t true.

wait so the discord addams thing was just a rumor? pic.twitter.com/0RYNs7DkyJ — Damon (@clairevoyant69) December 3, 2025

There are multiple posts alleging the rumours of any allegations came from some Chicago drag scene drama which was over five years ago. But that seems to be it.

So, there looks to be no disqualified tea for Discord Addams on Drag Race right now and it seems to just all be fan nonsense that has spiralled from the cast announcement.

The Tab has reached out to representatives for World of Wonder and Discord Addams for comment.

Featured image via Drag Race / World of Wonder.