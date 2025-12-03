The Tab

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

How did they miss this?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Gamers have noticed this huge production error in season five of Stranger Things, and I can’t believe it actually made it into the show.

The highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things has released its first three episodes, and expectations are very high. We’ve been waiting three years for the new season, and it’s been almost 10 years since the Netflix show first premiered. But people are now noticing a growing list of continuity errors. This latest production error might have passed you by, but anyone who played games in the 80s would have immediately spotted it.

via Netflix

In one scene, Derek is seen playing Ghosts ‘n Goblins on his NES, a popular Nintendo console during the 80s. But when the camera shows the TV screen, it’s the arcade version of Ghosts ‘n Goblins that we see. Stranger Things has lots of researchers who work with scriptwriters and story-boarders to make everything as accurate as possible, but it’s clear this error fell through the cracks. Retro Gaming website Time Extension were the first to point out this mistake.

Besides this production error, Stranger Things viewers have been noticing some weird continuity errors, such as Will’s birthday and the lore behind his tree house tent.

vie Netflix

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, have addressed some of these errors, especially the confusion around Will’s birthday.

“You know how George R.R. Martin has somebody — I mean, his story is more vast — and Stephen King has someone who just keeps track of this stuff? We need that. We don’t have that,” they said in an interview with Variety.

“It was obviously a mistake, and we’re sorry. We apologise to the fans. We love Will, and I don’t want people to think we don’t love Will because we forgot — we do!”

Featured image via Netflix

