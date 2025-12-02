The Tab
Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

The theories are insane

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Whether you like it or not, Will Byers is at the centre of season five of Stranger Things and it feels like every theory and conspiracy is revolving around him pretty much. It does make sense really, considering the entire events of the show revolve around Will Byers getting taken to the Upside Down and we wouldn’t be here discussing it now if that hadn’t happened. Now more than ever, his powers emerging and all the drama with that in the first cohort of episodes we’ve had put Will right at the heart of everything. Now there’s a big fan theory called birthday gate, all centred around the fact Stranger Things seemingly got Will Byers birthday wrong, and now it might tie into something deeper.

The show has made a huge point of nothing being a coincidence

All of season five so far has been making the overarching point that everything is intentional and coincidences aren’t just a coincidence – at least not in Hawkins. With Vecna afoot and everything falling apart, read into every moment. Well, that moment that keeps getting dug up is birthday gate and had everyone wondering if Stranger Things forgot Will Byers birthday because different characters referred to him as different ages.

This all started because the date Eleven was at the skate rink in season four was the same day Joyce had previously confirmed to be Will’s birthday but no one was mentioning it in the current narrative.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Not just the birthday saga, which was made worse by Joyce saying the wrong age for what Will was when he vanished, but another continuity error between Will and Jonathan regarding them building Castle Byers outside. “Do you remember the day Dad left? We stayed up all night, building Castle Byers, just the way you drew it,” Jonathan said to Will in the 2016 episode. “And it took so long, because you were so bad at hammering. You’d miss the nail every time.”

He continued, “And then it started raining, but we stayed out there anyway. We were both sick for like a week after that. But we just had to finish it, didn’t we? We just had to.”

This season, though – when we saw the flashback it was a sunny day. Weird. Normally, these kind of things won’t be much to dwell on but when it comes to Stranger Things season five you know everything has to mean something. People think it might all be intentional and all link in with Will’s powers and that people forgetting things might just play into something a lot bigger.

Whatever Stranger Things is up to with Will Byers birthday I am ON TO it.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Yikes, people have spotted a huge continuity error in Stranger Things season five

Latest
Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source