Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Whether you like it or not, Will Byers is at the centre of season five of Stranger Things and it feels like every theory and conspiracy is revolving around him pretty much. It does make sense really, considering the entire events of the show revolve around Will Byers getting taken to the Upside Down and we wouldn’t be here discussing it now if that hadn’t happened. Now more than ever, his powers emerging and all the drama with that in the first cohort of episodes we’ve had put Will right at the heart of everything. Now there’s a big fan theory called birthday gate, all centred around the fact Stranger Things seemingly got Will Byers birthday wrong, and now it might tie into something deeper.

The show has made a huge point of nothing being a coincidence

All of season five so far has been making the overarching point that everything is intentional and coincidences aren’t just a coincidence – at least not in Hawkins. With Vecna afoot and everything falling apart, read into every moment. Well, that moment that keeps getting dug up is birthday gate and had everyone wondering if Stranger Things forgot Will Byers birthday because different characters referred to him as different ages.

This all started because the date Eleven was at the skate rink in season four was the same day Joyce had previously confirmed to be Will’s birthday but no one was mentioning it in the current narrative.

Not just the birthday saga, which was made worse by Joyce saying the wrong age for what Will was when he vanished, but another continuity error between Will and Jonathan regarding them building Castle Byers outside. “Do you remember the day Dad left? We stayed up all night, building Castle Byers, just the way you drew it,” Jonathan said to Will in the 2016 episode. “And it took so long, because you were so bad at hammering. You’d miss the nail every time.”

He continued, “And then it started raining, but we stayed out there anyway. We were both sick for like a week after that. But we just had to finish it, didn’t we? We just had to.”

This season, though – when we saw the flashback it was a sunny day. Weird. Normally, these kind of things won’t be much to dwell on but when it comes to Stranger Things season five you know everything has to mean something. People think it might all be intentional and all link in with Will’s powers and that people forgetting things might just play into something a lot bigger.

Whatever Stranger Things is up to with Will Byers birthday I am ON TO it.

