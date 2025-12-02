The Tab

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

As you wait for the next drop of Stranger Things season five episodes, you’ll proboably be thrilled to learn that the spin-off, One Way or Another, was released today (December 2).

As we know, there was an 18-month time jump between Stranger Things season four and season five. Though we know the gang hunted Vecna during that time, and alongside dodging the military crackdown, most of their other antics and shenanigans are a mystery… until now!

Stranger Things: One Way or Another follows Nancy Wheeler

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

In a newly released novel called Stranger Things: One Way or Another, we follow Nancy ‘Walk em down’ Wheeler and Robin Buckley in a stripped-down mystery between the two seasons.

The official synopsis reads: “Hawkins, Indiana, is in recovery. It’s been two months since Vecna’s earthquake tore through the town, and its residents are still reeling from the devastation.

“Nancy Wheeler has spent every waking minute on the hunt for Vecna, but he’s continued to elude her. How can she head to Emerson for college in the fall if Hawkins is still under the influence of the Upside Down?”

Luckily for Nancy, she stumbles on another mystery when classmate Joey Taft “starts acting shifty at graduation”, leading our heroine to theorise that Vecna is involved.

Stranger Things: One Way or Another

Credit: Netflix

The synopsis continues: “Joined by fellow amateur sleuth Robin Buckley, Nancy doesn’t waste any time questioning Joey. What the girls discover leads them down the path of a bigger story than The Hawkins Post could ever have assigned Nancy. Why are people around town suddenly getting sick? Why is there a strange man tailing Nancy as she investigates? And, most important, does this even have anything to do with the Upside Down?

“Together with Robin, Nancy embarks on a dangerous quest for the truth. The deeper the two dig, the further Nancy finds herself drawn into a web of intrigue that threatens to trap her in Hawkins … forever.”

Written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, who has written 13 episodes of Stranger Things, One Way or Another was released on December 2. It’s available for purchase from the usual places, including Amazon.

