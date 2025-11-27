Here’s the massive time jump between Stranger Things season four and five

3 hours ago

Season five, the final season of Stranger Things, has finally released its first few episodes, but how big is the time jump? Here’s the exact answer.

The last season of Stranger Things came out three and a half years ago, in the summer of 2022. Since then, everyone’s been going crazy trying to figure out what’s going to happen in this season and coming up with lots of theories.

The huge Stranger Things season four and season five time jump

The super dramatic Stranger Things season four finale was set in March 1986, and the first four episodes of season five take place in autumn 1987. This makes the time jump between both seasons about a year and a half – the biggest time jump in Stranger Things history. Not as big as the time we’ve had to wait for the new season, though.

This season is set almost exactly four years after Will Byers went “missing” and got stuck in the Upside Down, a super full circle moment. During the first season, Will, Lucas, Eleven and Dustin were all 12 years old. This means they’re all 16 in the new season. They grow up so fast!

Nancy and Johnathan were both 16 at the beginning of the series, while Steve was 17, so they’re all in their early twenties now.

Here’s what to expect from Stranger Things season five

Only the first four episodes of the new Stranger Things season are out, but the Duffer Brothers have already shared exactly what we should be expecting from the Netflix series.

Ahead of your season five watch, they told The Hollywood Reporter what you need to rewatch and whether there will be any new monsters.

“If you’re going to rewatch anything, I would definitely rewatch those early seasons because it really is about tying [everything] back to seasons one and two,” Ross said. “[Those] are the seasons we referenced the most, because we really wanted this to be circular and to come full circle. There are a lot of mysteries we set up and then intentionally did not answer in those early seasons.”

He continued: “We talked about it, but a lot of this season is about returning to the prior seasons, and we didn’t want to overstuff it with new creatures. So as we worked on the season, we thought, ‘Let’s just have fun with what we’ve previously established.’”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix