Here’s the massive time jump between Stranger Things season four and five

It’s bigger than you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Season five, the final season of Stranger Things, has finally released its first few episodes, but how big is the time jump? Here’s the exact answer.

The last season of Stranger Things came out three and a half years ago, in the summer of 2022. Since then, everyone’s been going crazy trying to figure out what’s going to happen in this season and coming up with lots of theories.

The huge Stranger Things season four and season five time jump

via Netflix

The super dramatic Stranger Things season four finale was set in March 1986, and the first four episodes of season five take place in autumn 1987. This makes the time jump between both seasons about a year and a half – the biggest time jump in Stranger Things history. Not as big as the time we’ve had to wait for the new season, though.

This season is set almost exactly four years after Will Byers went “missing” and got stuck in the Upside Down, a super full circle moment. During the first season, Will, Lucas, Eleven and Dustin were all 12 years old. This means they’re all 16 in the new season. They grow up so fast!

Nancy and Johnathan were both 16 at the beginning of the series, while Steve was 17, so they’re all in their early twenties now.

Here’s what to expect from Stranger Things season five

cia Netflix

Only the first four episodes of the new Stranger Things season are out, but the Duffer Brothers have already shared exactly what we should be expecting from the Netflix series.

Ahead of your season five watch, they told The Hollywood Reporter what you need to rewatch and whether there will be any new monsters.

“If you’re going to rewatch anything, I would definitely rewatch those early seasons because it really is about tying [everything] back to seasons one and two,” Ross said. “[Those] are the seasons we referenced the most, because we really wanted this to be circular and to come full circle. There are a lot of mysteries we set up and then intentionally did not answer in those early seasons.”

He continued: “We talked about it, but a lot of this season is about returning to the prior seasons, and we didn’t want to overstuff it with new creatures. So as we worked on the season, we thought, ‘Let’s just have fun with what we’ve previously established.’”

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

We tried some of York’s most viral food spots: here’s our review

Tilda Baker

How lucky are we to go to uni in a city with so much tasty food to try…

Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

Emma Netscher

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

gkbarry football

‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

Francesca Eke

At one point the influencer asked ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Sofia Drake-Perelló

New footage shows the block of flats just before it was engulfed by flames

Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

Emma Netscher

The decision follows ‘extensive concerns raised by staff’

How to host a first-year flat Christmas on a budget

Jemima Kenley

Your halls kitchen may be tragic, but your flat Christmas doesn’t have to be, so here’s how to make it wholesome on a budget

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Claudia Cox

One London uni will have to cough up £24 million

The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

Ellissa Bain

They could be a big problem

