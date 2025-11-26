A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

1 hour ago

There’s a clip from the Stranger Things season five press tour that’s gone viral and caused a lot of debate on Twitter about what the tone is and if anything dodgy is going on. And people cannot seem to agree on it. The clip, from a junket interview with Cosmopolitan and which features the core group of boys from Stranger Things, is creating division because of an interaction between Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp. It needs some lore explained if you don’t know much about the cast’s personal life, but here’s why there’s some ‘homophobic’ drama with the Stranger Things season five press tour.

The clip

Caleb clocking Noah’s gay ass HELP😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0WO180A3zM — Paris (@7Bylers) November 25, 2025

The video sees Cosmo’s journalist ask the guys about what it’s going to be like watching the final credits, to which Caleb then does an impression of how Noah Schnapp is going to react. Caleb does an ‘impression’ of Noah, who is gay, which is quite feminine and uses a higher pitched voice. Noah says “that’s not how I cry” and then Caleb asks Noah to do an impression of how he cries which he does in a slightly more masculine way and then mocks Caleb’s impression – and does a limp wrist. Which implies he was calling out Caleb’s impression as being overly femme.

Caleb then says “it was accurate, you just dumbed it down a little bit.” Gaten says “I don’t know man, it was pretty close.” The group are all laughing though and the vibes seem fun.

However, a lot of the replies to this post said “am I the friend that’s too woke or was this lowkey homophobic”, with another saying “am I too woke or was this mean.” Another pointed out how Finn Wolfhard looked awkward during the interaction and didn’t really ease up and start laughing til Noah and Gaten laughed along.

I think ONLY the person directly involved has the right to call it homophobic and offensive or not. And apparently, he doesn’t seem to think that’s the case. Parasocial relationships are ruining your brain; learn to mind your own business. https://t.co/vacKxvrKSF — Nina, the small woman (@LaylaBylerMiwi) November 25, 2025

Others are calling BS and saying that a lot of the fans of the show have been dragging Noah for months due to his support for Israel in the war with Gaza. It’s also not really anyone else’s place to discuss what Caleb and Noah’s friendship is like and what the lines and boundaries are for humour like that – but the internet doesn’t have any grasp of that kind of nuance of course.

So was the Stranger Things press tour joke ‘homophobic’? To me, as a gay man myself, I can understand why people might find this sort of teasing a bit of a sore point. But we must learn that our experiences are not other people’s experiences – and unless Noah Schnapp calls it out as a bit homophobic or says that he was upset then you should leave two friends to their own business. Regardless of where you stand on any drama around Noah himself.

