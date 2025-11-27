The Tab
Stranger Things creator explains what settings to put your TV on to watch season five

It’s really specific

Harrison Brocklehurst

After what feels like 50 years and even more lifetimes, the first part of Stranger Things season five is finally here and we can all spend the night binging it. I have dreamed of this day, the final chapters being so close I can practically taste the Upside Down. But before we all start booting Netflix up with a box of Eggos, Ross Duffer – one half of the Duffer Brothers who created Stranger Things – has released a very important PSA to declare exactly what settings you should have your TV on to get the best out of season five. The Stranger Things creator seems very insistent on these specific season five TV settings, so let’s listen to what he has to say.

Ross Duffer was straight onto Instagram to declare the rules


In a video post on his Instagram titled PSA, Ross Duffer told Stranger Things fans the exact settings they need their tellies to be on to get the most out of season five and he did not mince his words. “Alright guys,” he said. “A little PSA before you watch tonight. I just want to make sure your TVs are set up properly. It’s going to depend a little bit on TVs, but I’ll show you what to do with mine.

“You gotta go into settings. You’re going to have to go into picture mode settings. Then you’re gonna have to go down to expert controls but this could be different depending on the TV. They have a bunch of crap in here and you’re going to want to make sure it’s off. Dynamic contrast, garbage, off. Super resolution, garbage, off. Edge enhancer, garbage, off. Colour filter, garbage, off.

“You’re gonna go back, you’re going to go into something called picture options.” He then says turn noise reduction off and “the worst offender of all” TruMotion off – also known on some TVs as smooth motion.

He also said whatever you do, don’t turn on any overarching setting called “vivid” as he says it destroys the colour and “is not the filmmaker’s intent.”

Okay brb whilst I feel like a tech guy sorting all that out and making the Stranger Things creator happy with my TV settings.

Glinda’s lashes in Wicked: For Good are getting dragged, but there’s a deep reason for them

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Stranger Things TV settings creator

Stranger Things creator explains what settings to put your TV on to watch season five

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s really specific

mafs australia 2023 couple jack and tori together

Infamous MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori spotted together – what does this mean?!

Claudia Cox

Not them dancing together after they broke up…

Breaking out of the bedroom: Student DJs on making it in Bristol

Lucia Harrison

‘Take every set you can and talk to people, networking is everything’

What happened to Marquay The Goat? Everything we know about TikTok icon’s tragic death

Ellissa Bain

He was only 24

Hong Kong

Here’s what caused the Hong Kong fire, as 55 people are declared dead and 279 are still missing

Kieran Galpin

Police have arrested three people

Gloves up again! Meet the students boxing in Fight Night Liverpool this Thursday

Michaela Roper

The UoL vs LJMU rivalry has never felt stronger

‘The world is poorer for his loss’: Tributes made to Edinburgh student who died climbing Snowdon

Francesca Eke

John Aravinth fell more than 500ft after becoming ‘disorientated’ in ‘treacherous weather’

Olly Murs dragged music

Olly Murs is getting dragged for his traumatising new music, and with very good reason

Harrison Brocklehurst

One lyric goes on about how he’s going to be spotted nude ‘in Tesco’s by the mangoes’

Have yourself a very pricey Christmas: An honest guide to Edinburgh’s markets

Eleanor Garvey

Gorgeous from afar, terrifying up close, and financially irresponsible throughout

