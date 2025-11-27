Stranger Things creator explains what settings to put your TV on to watch season five

4 mins ago

After what feels like 50 years and even more lifetimes, the first part of Stranger Things season five is finally here and we can all spend the night binging it. I have dreamed of this day, the final chapters being so close I can practically taste the Upside Down. But before we all start booting Netflix up with a box of Eggos, Ross Duffer – one half of the Duffer Brothers who created Stranger Things – has released a very important PSA to declare exactly what settings you should have your TV on to get the best out of season five. The Stranger Things creator seems very insistent on these specific season five TV settings, so let’s listen to what he has to say.

Ross Duffer was straight onto Instagram to declare the rules





In a video post on his Instagram titled PSA, Ross Duffer told Stranger Things fans the exact settings they need their tellies to be on to get the most out of season five and he did not mince his words. “Alright guys,” he said. “A little PSA before you watch tonight. I just want to make sure your TVs are set up properly. It’s going to depend a little bit on TVs, but I’ll show you what to do with mine.

“You gotta go into settings. You’re going to have to go into picture mode settings. Then you’re gonna have to go down to expert controls but this could be different depending on the TV. They have a bunch of crap in here and you’re going to want to make sure it’s off. Dynamic contrast, garbage, off. Super resolution, garbage, off. Edge enhancer, garbage, off. Colour filter, garbage, off.

“You’re gonna go back, you’re going to go into something called picture options.” He then says turn noise reduction off and “the worst offender of all” TruMotion off – also known on some TVs as smooth motion.

He also said whatever you do, don’t turn on any overarching setting called “vivid” as he says it destroys the colour and “is not the filmmaker’s intent.”

Okay brb whilst I feel like a tech guy sorting all that out and making the Stranger Things creator happy with my TV settings.

