Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

He was ‘genuinely traumatised’ by the incident

Kieran Galpin

We’re all loving a bit of Angry Ginge on I’m A Celeb, but unless you’re knee deep in the influencer’s lore, you might not know that he was arrested earlier this year.

Back in July, Angry Ginge went to the Silverstone Circuit alongside Charlie ‘Chazza’ Clark and Samuel ‘SamHam’ Imie to film content around the 2025 British Grand Prix. Unfortunately, they got into a spot of trouble while they were there.

While his name might suggest that Angry Ginge was involved in some kind of physical altercation, the actual reason the trio got arrested was a little more embarrassing.

Angry Ginge was arrested at the British Grand Prix

During the livestream, the I’m A Celeb star got inside a Racing Point RP19 that was on display and unwittingly damaged it to the grand sum of £30k!

The man himself later recalled: “The car, it is there, me, Sam and Chazza have walked past it, and then we’ve stopped, ‘Oh, there’s people getting in and out of it, alright Chaz, you go and get in it.’ Because content creators, alright, create a funny moment, which it was a funny moment, until the cell door shut and weren’t laughing then let me tell you, I’m genuinely traumatised from what I went through there.

“Then security came over, as Chaz is already out at this point, security haven’t actually seen Chaz in it, then they tell the other people to go in. Now, as a little funny moment, I think, ‘This will be funny, I’ll try get Chaz in [trouble]’, ‘Hang on a minute, he’s just been in there.’ Again, just being laughing and joking, thinking nothing is really up with it.”

The YouTuber trio was arrested as a result, with Angry Ginge later claiming that they were held for a whopping 15 hours. They were banned from entering the event for the rest of the weekend.

Police released them without charge

“On Friday, July 4, Northamptonshire Police received a report that a classic Formula 1 car on display at Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix event had sustained several thousands of pounds worth of damage, which was alleged to have been caused by someone accessing the display stand and climbing into the vehicle,” a Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers carried out initial inquiries, and suspects were identified. Three men, aged 23, 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and taken into police custody. Following a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident, all three men were released with no further action.”

“I’m genuinely traumatised,” he said after spending the night in a cell.

Featured image credit: ITV/Twitter

