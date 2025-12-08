All the youngest Kings and Queens of the jungle I’m A Celeb has ever crowned

6 hours ago

Angry Ginge has just been crowned King of the I’m A Celeb jungle, making him one of the youngest winners the show has ever had.

The show has been going on for literally decades now, and along the way, some of the youngest ever campmates have been the ones to endure the jungle for the longest, and win over the hearts of the nation.

Here’s a rundown of the youngest winners there have ever been on I’m A Celeb.

Scarlett Moffatt – 26

Gogglebox star Scarlett won the show when she was 26, in 2016. Joel Dommett finished in second place, and Adam Thomas in third.

Joe Swash – 26

Actor Joe Swash was also 26 when he took home the crown. He won the show in 2008. “It was just a lovely experience and I’m definitely coming out a much more mature man than I was when I went in there,” he said of his win.

Angry Ginge – 26

2025 winner, YouTuber Angry Ginge, is 26. That means he joins the league of the youngest winners I’m A Celeb has ever crowned.

Kerry Katona – 24

Kerry Katona was 24-years-old when she won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, becoming the Queen of the jungle.

Dougie Poynter – 23

McFly’s Dougie was on the show in 2011, when he had the most iconic friendship with Mark Wright. He went on to win the series that year, when he was 23.

Georgia Toffolo – 23

Made in Chelsea star Toff was one of the youngest people to ever appear on the show, who then went on to win it. She was also one of the lowest paid I’m A Celeb contestants of all time, paid just £13k for her time in the jungle. She won when she was aged 23.

Matt Willis – 23

Busted’s Matt Willis was 23-years-old when he won I’m A Celeb. He was born in 1983, and became King of the jungle in 2006.

Stacey Solomon – 21

Following her appearance on The X Factor, ITV bosses signed up Stacey for the 10th series of I’m A Celeb, in 2010. She won the show when she was just 21.

For all the latest reality TV news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.