All the youngest Kings and Queens of the jungle I’m A Celeb has ever crowned

Angry Ginge is one of many young winners

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Angry Ginge has just been crowned King of the I’m A Celeb jungle, making him one of the youngest winners the show has ever had.

The show has been going on for literally decades now, and along the way, some of the youngest ever campmates have been the ones to endure the jungle for the longest, and win over the hearts of the nation.

Here’s a rundown of the youngest winners there have ever been on I’m A Celeb.

Scarlett Moffatt – 26

youngest I'm A Celeb winners

via ITV

Gogglebox star Scarlett won the show when she was 26, in 2016. Joel Dommett finished in second place, and Adam Thomas in third.

Joe Swash – 26

via ITV

Actor Joe Swash was also 26 when he took home the crown. He won the show in 2008. “It was just a lovely experience and I’m definitely coming out a much more mature man than I was when I went in there,” he said of his win.

Angry Ginge – 26

via ITV

2025 winner, YouTuber Angry Ginge, is 26. That means he joins the league of the youngest winners I’m A Celeb has ever crowned.

Kerry Katona – 24

youngest I'm A Celeb winners

via ITV

Kerry Katona was 24-years-old when she won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, becoming the Queen of the jungle.

Dougie Poynter – 23

via ITV

McFly’s Dougie was on the show in 2011, when he had the most iconic friendship with Mark Wright. He went on to win the series that year, when he was 23.

Georgia Toffolo – 23

youngest I'm A Celeb winners

via ITV

Made in Chelsea star Toff was one of the youngest people to ever appear on the show, who then went on to win it. She was also one of the lowest paid I’m A Celeb contestants of all time, paid just £13k for her time in the jungle. She won when she was aged 23.

Matt Willis – 23

via ITV

Busted’s Matt Willis was 23-years-old when he won I’m A Celeb. He was born in 1983, and became King of the jungle in 2006.

Stacey Solomon – 21

youngest I'm A Celeb winners

via ITV

Following her appearance on The X Factor, ITV bosses signed up Stacey for the 10th series of I’m A Celeb, in 2010. She won the show when she was just 21.

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

