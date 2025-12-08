The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

1 hour ago

After nine seasons of Love Is Blind US, not that many people have actually been able to find career success after their time on the show. Here are the Love Is Blind succesful contestants who are now worth over a million, and were actually able to quit their day jobs.

Natalie Lee makes three times her old salary as an influencer

Before Love Is Blind, Natalie was a corporate consultant and was already making a comfortable salary, but after leaving the reality show, she quit her day job to become a full-time influencer.

On her success after the show, she told Fortune: “I am making as a content creator three times my corporate salary. When we saw the money that we could make from sponsorships, that’s when I started to think I could really go far with this.”

Deepti Vempati is a millionaire after Love Is Blind

Even though she didn’t find love in the pods in Love Is Blind season two, Deepti still came out as a winner. Before the series, Deepti was a data analyst, but after the world watched her get played by Shake, she was able to start a new career as an influencer. She now has over one million followers on Instagram and is the host of the Out Of The Pods podcast. Her net worth is now reportedly $1 million.

Cameron and Lauren Hamilton are the power couple we were all rooting for

Everyone’s season one faves, Cameron and Lauren, live completely different lives after the show. Cameron worked in tech as an AI scientist, and Lauren worked in the media industry as a digital media producer. Now, they both focus heavily on their careers as influencers and content creators, creating a joint YouTube channel to share their family life. Their combined net worth is around $3.5 million.

Damien Powers was on the first season of Love Is Blind and is now thriving

Before he appeared on the first-ever season of Love Is Blind, Damien was a general manager for an industrial supplies company. But after the show’s massive success, he switched careers to a full-time influencer and reportedly has a net worth of $1 million. He has over a million followers on Instagram and regularly posts lifestyle and travelling content.

