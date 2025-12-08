The Tab

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

It rarely ever happens

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After nine seasons of Love Is Blind US, not that many people have actually been able to find career success after their time on the show. Here are the Love Is Blind succesful contestants who are now worth over a million, and were actually able to quit their day jobs.

Natalie Lee makes three times her old salary as an influencer

Before Love Is Blind, Natalie was a corporate consultant and was already making a comfortable salary, but after leaving the reality show, she quit her day job to become a full-time influencer.

On her success after the show, she told Fortune: “I am making as a content creator three times my corporate salary. When we saw the money that we could make from sponsorships, that’s when I started to think I could really go far with this.”

Deepti Vempati is a millionaire after Love Is Blind

via Instagram

Even though she didn’t find love in the pods in Love Is Blind season two, Deepti still came out as a winner. Before the series, Deepti was a data analyst, but after the world watched her get played by Shake, she was able to start a new career as an influencer. She now has over one million followers on Instagram and is the host of the Out Of The Pods podcast. Her net worth is now reportedly $1 million.

Cameron and Lauren Hamilton are the power couple we were all rooting for

Everyone’s season one faves, Cameron and Lauren, live completely different lives after the show. Cameron worked in tech as an AI scientist, and Lauren worked in the media industry as a digital media producer. Now, they both focus heavily on their careers as influencers and content creators, creating a joint YouTube channel to share their family life. Their combined net worth is around $3.5 million.

Damien Powers was on the first season of Love Is Blind and is now thriving

Before he appeared on the first-ever season of Love Is Blind, Damien was a general manager for an industrial supplies company. But after the show’s massive success, he switched careers to a full-time influencer and reportedly has a net worth of $1 million. He has over a million followers on Instagram and regularly posts lifestyle and travelling content.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

All the Love Is Blind cast members who were mega rich before they went on the show

Babies and brand deals: Everything Gigi has been up to since Love Is Blind season one

Latest

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Harrison Brocklehurst

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Harrison Brocklehurst

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!