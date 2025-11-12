Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Nick from season nine of Love Is Blind has finally addressed the speculation around his sexuality, after Annie spoke about it on a podcast.

Last week, Annie spoke to influencer Anthony Gilet about rumours around her ex-fiancé Nick’s sexuality. During his season of Love Is Blind, some people online started speculating that Nick is secretly gay or bisexual, especially after he used the term “size queen”, which is popular in the gay community.

Speaking exclusively to The Tab, he’s shared his opinions on the podcast and the overall attitudes around his sexuality.

“Gilet Slays implied that I’m taking offence to the comments. That’s unsubstantiated and untrue,” he said. “I’ve actually laughed at and even reposted many of the memes.”

“Regarding the scene in the garage, I’m confident enough in my own sexuality to make jokes like the ‘size queen’ line. Watching it back, I still think it’s funny and wouldn’t change a thing – that’s my favourite scene in the entire show. You can hear me chuckle right before saying it because I knew it would make it on camera. That’s just my sense of humour. I love to make people laugh.”

In response to Annie saying Nick is “metrosexual”, he said: “The only offence I take to that is the implication I like the city! Mountainsexual doesn’t feel right, but God forbid a man who doesn’t use two-in-one shampoo enjoy a good hike. Maybe we all don’t belong in a box after all.”

The 28-year-old luxury watch dealer made some controversial comments while talking to Annie in the pods. In a conversation on how they’d react if their child came out as gay, Annie said: “I can’t tell you I would be the first person to be like, ‘Yay!’ You know what I mean?”

Nick agreed with her and said he’d be concerned about who “taught” his child that, and that they’re “too young”. He’s since apologised for these comments on Instagram and provided more context to The Tab.

“I did unintentionally offend members of the LGBTQ+ community with my remark in the pods. I fully understand the backlash and comments that followed,” he said.

“I actually requested to address that topic directly at the reunion, but the question never came my way. I would’ve appreciated the chance to go a step further than my Instagram apology and clear the air on TV.”

Although he doesn’t take personal offence to the speculation around his sexuality, Nick doesn’t think it’s a helpful thing to do.

“I think using sexuality as an insult, i.e., ‘get out of the closet’, says more about the person making the comment. It’s just a hateful way to tear someone down, and it weaponises the very thing that I’m trying to be more cognisant of. On the other hand, I appreciated comments that were critical but open-ended, encouraging compassion and discourse,” he said.

Nick continued: “I hope we can live in a world where everyone can love freely and respect each other. I happen to be a straight male. That’s simply who I am.”

