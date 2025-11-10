The Tab
Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

It makes so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Is Blind season nine was the most influencer-y season yet, but only one member of the cast has revealed they were scouted, and it honestly makes so much sense.

The Netflix series brands itself as a more authentic version of dating reality TV with a strong focus on love and marriage. But people have been complaining that recent seasons have been getting more superficial and suspect that people are only going on Love Is Blind for the Instagram followers.

In an interview with Off The Vine, Kacie revealed she was scouted for this season of Love Is Blind: “I had a girl that kept contacting me to do other stuff, other shows, and I was just like ‘No, I’m good’.”

She revealed the other shows she was scouted for, saying: “Married At First Sight and that soccer one on Peacock. But I was like, no.”

Despite what some people think, Kacie claims she went on the show purely to find her husband.

“Truly, at the time, I was trying to find love forever, and I just went through a couple of really horrible relationships… I was like, nothing I’m doing in Denver is working, maybe I should try something else. Unfortunately, that didn’t work for me,” she said.

Most of the other Love Is Blind contestants have confirmed they applied for the series, including Jordan, Sparkle Meg and Kalybriah. Kacie seems to be the only person who was directly scouted.

People who regularly watch Love Is Blind have been saying the casting has gotten worse ever since Chelsea from season four got involved in the process for season five. It was confirmed that she has a support role in casting, but she has no direct involvement in picking who goes on the show.

But still, that isn’t stopping lots of people from wondering why the series now feels so different.

“This show has changed so much!” said one person on Reddit. “The participants used to be average, attractive people without all (or at least as much of) the extra work! They weren’t influencers, they didn’t all have Botox, fillers and jacked muscles. They didn’t have sponsored outfits, and they generally weren’t trying to sell their snake oil through the show.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

