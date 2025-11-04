No one found love, but here’s who gained the most followers after Love Is Blind season nine

7 hours ago

Love Is Blind season nine is officially over, and the cast have all gone back to their regular lives. Now that the experiment has run its course, let’s take a look at who has gained the most Instagram followers after the reality TV show.

1. Jordan Keltner – 586 followers to 131k

The single dad from Denver won the hears of over 13ok people on season nine of Love Is Blind. He’s been using his platform to promote his new children’s book, series, Dear Luca, inspired by his son. Jordan has also collaborated with a few brands, including a protein brands and even the kitchenware company, Ninja. We love to see it.

2. Sparkle Megan – 2,446 followers to 125k

Love or hate her, Sparkle Megan was definitely a main character this season, and her follower count growth makes that clear. The entrepreneur and new mum gained over 199k followers in the six weeks since Love Is Blind premiered. She’s using her newfound fame to share updates on mum life and seems to be keeping things lowkey and personal – no PrettyLittleThing brand deals in her future.

3. Madison Maidenberg- 2,010 followers to 62.5k

After a truly tragic breakup on Love Is Blind, Madison is making the most of her time on the show by fully getting into fashion content creation. She’s gained over 60k new followers in just six weeks, and her comments are always full of love and support. Good for her!

4. Ali Lima – 3,037 followers to 59.2k

Next is Ali, who said no at the altar after a chaotic relationship with Anton. The recent Master’s graduate said she wants to keep her personal life private in the reunion episode, but she still posts occasional life updates for her followers.

5. Patrick Suzuki – 994 followers to 54.8k

He didn’t even make it to Mexico, yet Patrick had one of the biggest follower gains this season, pretty iconic if you ask me. His posts right now are mostly Love Is Blind related, including making jokes at his own extremely awkward scenes with Kacie.

6. Joe Ferrucci – 1,775 followers to 51.3k

Everyone’s loveable villain, Joe has used his popularity to post lots of comedy skits with the other Love Is Blind boys and has even joined a dating podcast called Table For One.

7. Edmond Harvey – 2,913 followers to 48k

Although Edmond didn’t find the one on Love Is Blind, he has found thousands of people to promote his realtor business to. He’s been posting lots of real estate content, touring luxury homes since the finale dropped. His real estate influencer era?

8. Kalybriah – 10.3k to 52.4k

Edmond’s mum mightn’t have liked KB’s Instagram page, but thousands of people disagree. She’s been sharing life updates and fit pics to her thousands of followers, as well as showing love to the other Love Is Blind girls.

9. Anton Yarosh – 395 followers to 34.7k

Anton had the least amount of followers before starting the show, but now he’s fully leaning in to his creator era. Throughout the series, he shared funny Love Is Blind memes, even poking fun at some of his worst moments.

10. Kacie Mcintosh – 12.3k followers to 44.8k

Kacie was definitely the villain at the reunion, but she still managed to multiply her follower count. She’s actually shared that she was scouted for Love Is Blind through her socials, but has confirmed she definitely wants to go back to a normal life after the show.

