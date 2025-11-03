The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan brutally lists stark differences between Jordan and new man Paul

She’s said Jordan changed off camera

Hayley Soen

After Love Is Blind, it was confirmed there’s never going to be a reunion between Sparkle Megan and Jordan, because she’s all loved up with a new man called Paul. And, she has a whole entire baby. She really left the experiment and didn’t look back.

Sparkle Megan and Jordan didn’t manage to make their pod connection work, then at the reunion is was confirmed she’s now dating a millionaire called Paul. The new couple have also welcomed a baby together. It’s really been a whirlwind.

Now, in an interview, Megan has explained that Jordan “changed” when Love Is Blind cameras weren’t around, and has said everything that was wrong about him, before gushing over everything that’s right in her new man Paul. This has got to hurt for Jordan.

Love Is Blind

via Netflix

“When Jordan and I entered ‘real life,’ things were great for a while. I was pretty confident about our journey and where we were headed,” Megan told Us Weekly. She then explained it was around 10 days before their scheduled wedding that things started to change.

“We had our first full day without cameras and without work,” she said. “It was just him and I and our chance to connect and have fun without cameras or anything. I saw a different side of Jordan — not bad, but very quiet.” She said things suddenly became “awkward” between them, which caused her to question if they actually had anything in common.

Megan continued: “It was a little scary for me, seeing this version of him. You’re about to walk down the aisle in 10 days, and then it’s like, holy crap. This is a totally different Jordan than I was used to.

She then said their breakup was “transparent” and they had “multiple conversations” leading up to the moment we saw on the show.

Love Is Blind

via Netflix

Megan then quickly went on to talk about her new man, Paul Wegman. He’s a multimillionaire CEO, just an FYI. “I think the beauty of this experience is that it teaches you what you want and what you don’t want,” she said. “Regardless of the outcome, you learn a ton about yourself and what you need in a relationship and a marriage and a partnership and that was certainly the case for me.

“Four months after Jordan and I ended things, I met Paul, and we just immediately clicked. I knew he was everything that I wanted in a partner.”

Speaking about what makes Paul the one, she added: “When you know you, you just know — that’s how it was immediately with Paul. I think with Jordan there were still some things that I had doubts about. Paul and I — we know how to communicate. We’re emotionally available with one another. We can have fun. We can also sit on the couch and do nothing and not talk.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Hayley Soen
Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

