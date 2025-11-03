Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan brutally lists stark differences between Jordan and new man Paul

10 hours ago

After Love Is Blind, it was confirmed there’s never going to be a reunion between Sparkle Megan and Jordan, because she’s all loved up with a new man called Paul. And, she has a whole entire baby. She really left the experiment and didn’t look back.

Sparkle Megan and Jordan didn’t manage to make their pod connection work, then at the reunion is was confirmed she’s now dating a millionaire called Paul. The new couple have also welcomed a baby together. It’s really been a whirlwind.

Now, in an interview, Megan has explained that Jordan “changed” when Love Is Blind cameras weren’t around, and has said everything that was wrong about him, before gushing over everything that’s right in her new man Paul. This has got to hurt for Jordan.

“When Jordan and I entered ‘real life,’ things were great for a while. I was pretty confident about our journey and where we were headed,” Megan told Us Weekly. She then explained it was around 10 days before their scheduled wedding that things started to change.

“We had our first full day without cameras and without work,” she said. “It was just him and I and our chance to connect and have fun without cameras or anything. I saw a different side of Jordan — not bad, but very quiet.” She said things suddenly became “awkward” between them, which caused her to question if they actually had anything in common.

Megan continued: “It was a little scary for me, seeing this version of him. You’re about to walk down the aisle in 10 days, and then it’s like, holy crap. This is a totally different Jordan than I was used to.

“The demands of filming are a lot more intense than I think people realise. Jordan really was working at his 9 to 5, and then managing both time with me and [his son] Luca, I think that was a lot for him and wore on him. Those days without cameras, he really needed to recharge but it was a little scary for me. Like, ‘Do we really have that much in common?’ Or when this is all said and done, are we just going to be sitting across the dinner table staring at each other? Are we actually going to have fun like we did in the pods and have that connection?’”.

She then said their breakup was “transparent” and they had “multiple conversations” leading up to the moment we saw on the show.

Megan then quickly went on to talk about her new man, Paul Wegman. He’s a multimillionaire CEO, just an FYI. “I think the beauty of this experience is that it teaches you what you want and what you don’t want,” she said. “Regardless of the outcome, you learn a ton about yourself and what you need in a relationship and a marriage and a partnership and that was certainly the case for me.

“Four months after Jordan and I ended things, I met Paul, and we just immediately clicked. I knew he was everything that I wanted in a partner.”

Speaking about what makes Paul the one, she added: “When you know you, you just know — that’s how it was immediately with Paul. I think with Jordan there were still some things that I had doubts about. Paul and I — we know how to communicate. We’re emotionally available with one another. We can have fun. We can also sit on the couch and do nothing and not talk.”

