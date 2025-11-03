The Tab
Sparkle Megan’s out of touch advice to parents after Love Is Blind has people rolling eyes

‘She’s the least relatable person ever’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sparkle Megan’s Love Is Blind journey has been extremely chaotic, from saying no to Jordan right before their wedding, to revealing she has a baby with a new man at the reunion. But her latest piece of advice proves to everyone just how out of touch the millionaire is.

Megan’s relationship to parenting has shifted a lot in the past year and a half since Love Is Blind was filmed. When she was with Jordan, she seemed interested in being a mum, but ultimately backed out of the commitment because of the lifestyle changes it meant for her. But now she’s a mum to her own two-month-old baby, and she seems happier than ever.

The wellness entrepreneur went on AD’s podcast, What’s The Reality, the day after the reunion to talk about her new life.

“When this little being comes into your life, it’s just like, he’s number one,” she said. “I was expecting all the love, but it’s inexplainable just how special it is.”

AD, who is expecting her first child, asked Megan for any advice for new mums.

“Get a night nanny. If you have the means, literal game changer,” she said.

Her advice has made Love Is Blind viewers across social media cringe. The average cost of a night many in the UK is up to 90k a year, and many people are pointing out how clueless Megan sounds giving this advice to normal people.

“I’ve talked a lot about how out of touch she was, and that was the nail in the coffin right there,” said one person on TikTok. “As if mothers universally have the means and ability to hire somebody to care for their baby overnight so they can have a good night’s rest.”

“When Jordan put his foot down on no expensive gifts and no nannies, she said ‘Bye!’, that’s the real reason she didn’t want to compromise,” said one comment.

“We can barely afford daycare,” said another.

Megan’s work in the oil and gas industry, and now as a wellness entrepreneur, has made her a millionaire. This caused conflict with Jordan, as he had a normal job and couldn’t afford to keep up with her lifestyle. She’s now with a new man named Paul, who’s rumoured to be just as rich as her.

“We’ve had our ups and downs for sure, I’m not going to say it’s all rainbows and butterflies, but we have a beautiful little boy now, and that’s all I can ask for,” she said on their relationship.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

