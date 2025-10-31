All the juicy details we know about Averee, Joe’s new girlfriend after Love Is Blind

2 days ago

During Love Is Blind season nine, it looked as though Joe was doing anything in his power to avoid marriage, and now he’s got a new girlfriend. During the Love Is Blind reunion, it was confirmed he’s now seeing a woman called Averee.

Joe got engaged to Madison in the pods, and were on their way to the finale of the show – the weddings. However, as things progressed, the couple realised it wasn’t right for them. Joe previously told Madison that she was not his “usual type,” and he described this to producers as “thinner women.” Joe then made it to his wedding suit fitting, before packing it all in. He told Madison he wasn’t her “person” and that was that.

Lots of the Love Is Blind season nine cast are already dating new people, they didn’t really wait at all. Here are all the details we know about Averee.

After Love Is Blind, Joe is now official with a dating coach called Averee

Joe is now dating Averee Madison. A bit of an awkward last name given the circumstances, sure. Averee and Joe have been together for around a year, and she told the Reality Receipts podcast that they’re already talking about marriage. This would be Joe’s third engagement, and they do say third time’s a charm!

They met at a birthday party, through mutual friends, in June 2024. Things became official around November time. Averee explained, at the time, Joe was very clear he’d been on Love Is Blind.

Averee has two jobs. Her 9-5 is in family law, but she is also a dating coach based in Denver. She also runs a women’s social club called The Group Chat Denver.

Averee was friends with pod dater Kait before the show. Through this connection, she has since met Joe’s ex, Madison.

She’s spoken out about Joe’s ex, Madison

Also speaking to Reality Reciepts, Averee shared all about where she stands with Joe’s Love Is Blind ex, Madison. She blasted Madison for speaking ill of Joe after the show, of which she and Joe have done plenty of. Joe and Madison basically haven’t stopped talking about each other in interviews since filming wrapped.

Averee said: “I think what I’ll say is, I’m kind of bored at this point. I think the Joe slander is getting boring to me, and I think there’s better ways to use the platform.”

She added: “Obviously that’s her experience, and she’s finally able to speak about it… I think that maybe calls for a couple of interviews, but at this point it’s like 40, it’s kind of getting boring. It’s feeling more like revenge.”

Averee did however say she doesn’t have a “personal problem” with Madison, and added: “We’re cordial, I did commend Kait this week, just because I know it’s a lot to balance, she knew me and she’s obviously best friends with Madison now. She really keeps us separated.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.