Kacie from Love Is Blind says family cut her off after Patrick and Joe season nine drama

2 days ago

Kacie from Love Is Blind had a rough time at the season nine reunion. But besides making enemies out of pretty much the whole cast, she’s now saying her time on the series has affected her relationship with her family.

Even though Kacie didn’t make it to Mexico after the pods, she was definitely the main focus of this Love Is Blind reunion. Everyone has issues with her, from Madison calling her out for dating Joe after her, to Kait claiming she made a move on Brendan even though she knew Kait was interested in him.

The 34-year-old tried to defend herself, but it was her word against many, many others. She went on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe to talk about how the series has affected her personal life.

“My family is not supportive of the show, and they really aren’t now,” Kacie said. “They’re done.”

She continued: “They told me not to go on the show, they’re like ‘This is going to happen’, and now it’s happened to a level of extreme that they’re shocked by. What father wants to watch their daughter talk about their landing strip?”

Viewers didn’t get to meet Kacie’s family on Love Is Blind, as she didn’t make it that far into the show.

At the reunion, she talked about getting hate comments and death threats from angry viewers, and called out Patrick for allegedly making TikToks mocking their situation. Patrick defended himself, saying making jokes is part of how he started healing.

In the interview, Kacie also said she had a good life before, and now regrets ever going on Love Is Blind. Unlike other people on the show, she’s not going to lean in to the fame to launch an influencer career.

“I’m so beaten down right now, it’s weird,” she said. “It was like one thing after another after another”

“I think I choose a normal life after this, if it can be. It’s been a lot.”

