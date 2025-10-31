The Tab

Kacie from Love Is Blind says family cut her off after Patrick and Joe season nine drama

She wishes she never went on the series

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Kacie from Love Is Blind had a rough time at the season nine reunion. But besides making enemies out of pretty much the whole cast, she’s now saying her time on the series has affected her relationship with her family.

Even though Kacie didn’t make it to Mexico after the pods, she was definitely the main focus of this Love Is Blind reunion. Everyone has issues with her, from Madison calling her out for dating Joe after her, to Kait claiming she made a move on Brendan even though she knew Kait was interested in him.

The 34-year-old tried to defend herself, but it was her word against many, many others. She went on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe to talk about how the series has affected her personal life.

“My family is not supportive of the show, and they really aren’t now,” Kacie said.  “They’re done.”

She continued: “They told me not to go on the show, they’re like ‘This is going to happen’, and now it’s happened to a level of extreme that they’re shocked by. What father wants to watch their daughter talk about their landing strip?”

Viewers didn’t get to meet Kacie’s family on Love Is Blind, as she didn’t make it that far into the show.

Patrick and Kacie Love Is Blind

via Netflix

At the reunion, she talked about getting hate comments and death threats from angry viewers, and called out Patrick for allegedly making TikToks mocking their situation. Patrick defended himself, saying making jokes is part of how he started healing.

In the interview, Kacie also said she had a good life before, and now regrets ever going on Love Is Blind. Unlike other people on the show, she’s not going to lean in to the fame to launch an influencer career.

“I’m so beaten down right now, it’s weird,” she said. “It was like one thing after another after another”

“I think I choose a normal life after this, if it can be. It’s been a lot.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix and YouTube

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

