Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

4 hours ago

Love Is Blind has been over for about a week now, but the drama isn’t stopping any time soon. In a new interview, Jordan just revealed the details of his extremely mysterious job, and teased millionaire Sparkle Megan about her “grind”.

During Love Is Blind, Jordan described his job as being a service manager, but was always super vague about exactly what that meant. His job played a huge part in the breakdown of his relationship with Megan, as he worked long hours and would be too tired to have deep conversations when he got home.

Speaking on the Viral Files podcast, he finally gave some much-needed details on his job.

“I’ve been working blue collar all my life,” he said. “I was working on overseas maintenance contracts for logistical equipment, like semi trucks, trailers and box trucks, things of that nature. I had this huge maintenance department and got things fixed when they broke.”

The 29-year-old has been posting lots of brand collabs on his Instagram and promoting his children’s book series, Dear Luca. Despite his side hustles, he hasn’t quite quit his day job.

“I currently [still] do that, just for a different company,” he said.

In the joint interview with Sparkle Megan, he opened up a bit about the downfall of their relationship, and how he struggled to juggle being on reality TV, having a full-time job and being a single dad.

“I was just grinding the entire time,” he said. “With how my life was structured, being a single parent, there was no time for me to come home and talk.”

Megan joined in, saying: “I’ve been in an oil and gas company, I was on that 9 to 5 grind, and I was the same.”

Instead of finding this relatable, Jordan immediately burst out laughing, causing Megan to stop talking.

“That’s not a grind, I’m sorry,” he said.

The tense moment was quickly brushed over, but it definitely shows the pair still don’t see eye to eye when it comes to conversations about money and their lifestyle differences.

Featured image via YouTube