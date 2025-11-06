The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

He was so vague about it on the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Is Blind has been over for about a week now, but the drama isn’t stopping any time soon. In a new interview, Jordan just revealed the details of his extremely mysterious job, and teased millionaire Sparkle Megan about her “grind”.

During Love Is Blind, Jordan described his job as being a service manager, but was always super vague about exactly what that meant. His job played a huge part in the breakdown of his relationship with Megan, as he worked long hours and would be too tired to have deep conversations when he got home.

via Netflix

Speaking on the Viral Files podcast, he finally gave some much-needed details on his job.

“I’ve been working blue collar all my life,” he said. “I was working on overseas maintenance contracts for logistical equipment, like semi trucks, trailers and box trucks, things of that nature. I had this huge maintenance department and got things fixed when they broke.”

The 29-year-old has been posting lots of brand collabs on his Instagram and promoting his children’s book series, Dear Luca. Despite his side hustles, he hasn’t quite quit his day job.

“I currently [still] do that, just for a different company,” he said.

In the joint interview with Sparkle Megan, he opened up a bit about the downfall of their relationship, and how he struggled to juggle being on reality TV, having a full-time job and being a single dad.

Sparkle Megan and jJordan, Love is Blind

via Netflix

“I was just grinding the entire time,” he said. “With how my life was structured, being a single parent, there was no time for me to come home and talk.”

Megan joined in, saying: “I’ve been in an oil and gas company, I was on that 9 to 5 grind, and I was the same.”

Instead of finding this relatable, Jordan immediately burst out laughing, causing Megan to stop talking.

“That’s not a grind, I’m sorry,” he said.

The tense moment was quickly brushed over, but it definitely shows the pair still don’t see eye to eye when it comes to conversations about money and their lifestyle differences.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

