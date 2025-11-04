Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

1 hour ago

Jordan has been super open about his son Luca since the beginning of Love Is Blind, and now he’s ready to introduce Luca’s mum, Sky. Here’s everything we know about Jordan’s parenting partner.

What has Jordan said about Skylar while on Love Is Blind?

Even though Jordan was honest about having a son from the jump in the Love Is Blind pods, he kept that side of his family life away from the cameras. In an interview with Swooon, he explained how his parenting with Skylar works.

“We’ve worked super, super hard to be healthy coparents,” he said. “I’m really happy with how we’ve been navigating the situation.”

Jordan’s son Luca shares Jordan, Skylar and her boyfriend as parents. Luca was introduced to Sparkle Megan as a new stepmum, something Jordan has since said he completely regrets. He’s explained that Skylar wasn’t okay with Luca being filmed for the series, and he ultimately agreed with her decision.

“I wasn’t gonna do anything that was gonna jeopardise our coparenting relationship,” he said.

According to Sparkle Megan, and Jordan, their off-screen dinner with Skylar and Luca went really well.

Who is Skylar?

@jordan.keltner Y’all wanted to meet Luca’s mom so here u go! (we are jus friends and I love her mans!!!) ♬ original sound – Jordan Keltner

Even though she wanted to keep things private at first, Jordan officially introduced Skylar to his followers in a new TikTok, doing the What’s Going On trend. The video already has over one million views.

“Y’all wanted to meet Luca’s mum, so here you go!” he said in the caption. “We are just friends and I love her mans!”

“Oh she’s a BADDIE,” said one comment with over 20k likes.

“Y’all she is beautiful!” said another.

Skylar is a professional brow technician based in Denver, and regularly posts her work on her business Instagram account. She doesn’t seem to have a personal Instagram, and just like Jordan before Love Is Blind, is pretty offline. The beautician mostly follows other beauty specialists based in Denver.

Her Instagram account has posts that go back to February of this year, though it was made in 2018 so it’s entirely possible she did a big cleanse ahead of Love Is Blind.

She’s listed on Realter.com as an employee at ERA Shields Real Estate, but it’s not clear if she still works there.

After her appearance on Jordan’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, where he has almost 300k followers, we might be seeing a lot more from Skylar.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.

Featured image via Instagram