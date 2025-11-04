The Tab

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

She’s been super private so far

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Jordan has been super open about his son Luca since the beginning of Love Is Blind, and now he’s ready to introduce Luca’s mum, Sky. Here’s everything we know about Jordan’s parenting partner.

What has Jordan said about Skylar while on Love Is Blind?

Even though Jordan was honest about having a son from the jump in the Love Is Blind pods, he kept that side of his family life away from the cameras. In an interview with Swooon, he explained how his parenting with Skylar works.

“We’ve worked super, super hard to be healthy coparents,” he said. “I’m really happy with how we’ve been navigating the situation.”

Jordan’s son Luca shares Jordan, Skylar and her boyfriend as parents. Luca was introduced to Sparkle Megan as a new stepmum, something Jordan has since said he completely regrets. He’s explained that Skylar wasn’t okay with Luca being filmed for the series, and he ultimately agreed with her decision.

“I wasn’t gonna do anything that was gonna jeopardise our coparenting relationship,” he said.

According to Sparkle Megan, and Jordan, their off-screen dinner with Skylar and Luca went really well.

Who is Skylar?

@jordan.keltner

Y’all wanted to meet Luca’s mom so here u go! (we are jus friends and I love her mans!!!)

♬ original sound – Jordan Keltner

Even though she wanted to keep things private at first, Jordan officially introduced Skylar to his followers in a new TikTok, doing the What’s Going On trend. The video already has over one million views.

“Y’all wanted to meet Luca’s mum, so here you go!” he said in the caption. “We are just friends and I love her mans!”

“Oh she’s a BADDIE,” said one comment with over 20k likes.

“Y’all she is beautiful!” said another.

Skylar is a professional brow technician based in Denver, and regularly posts her work on her business Instagram account.  She doesn’t seem to have a personal Instagram, and just like Jordan before Love Is Blind, is pretty offline. The beautician mostly follows other beauty specialists based in Denver.

via Instagram

Her Instagram account has posts that go back to February of this year, though it was made in 2018 so it’s entirely possible she did a big cleanse ahead of Love Is Blind.

She’s  listed on Realter.com as an employee at ERA Shields Real Estate, but it’s not clear if she still works there.

After her appearance on Jordan’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, where he has almost 300k followers, we might be seeing a lot more from Skylar.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Love Is Blind’s Sparkle Megan brutally lists stark differences between Jordan and new man Paul

sparkle megan love is blind

Sparkle Megan’s out of touch advice to parents after Love Is Blind has people rolling eyes

Kacie from Love Is Blind says family cut her off after Patrick and Joe season nine drama

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far