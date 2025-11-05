The Tab

All the Love Is Blind cast members who were mega rich before they went on the show

Over the years, it’s been questioned if people enter the famous Netflix pods for money and fame. However, there are a select few Love Is Blind cast members who were mega rich before the show, so I’m sure the extra money wasn’t at the forefront of their minds.

The pods have been graced by business owners, scientists and nepo babies aplenty. Here’s a rundown of all the Love Is Blind cast members who were mega rich before they even stepped foot in the pods. More of them than not actually had successful marriages, so make of that what you will.

Alexa Lemieux

As soon as we met Alexa’s family during her season of Love Is Blind, we knew we were talking money. The first thing Alexa’s dad said to her now husband Brennon was asking him if he was rich and could make sure his daughter still had a rich lifestyle.

The family home this meet up took place in is worth $2.4million and is located in the most exclusive part of Dallas. Alexa’s dad Adam founded the company Real Time Feedback. Adam also owns a few restaurants and nightclubs, including a neighbourhood taco shop and bar, Theory Nightclub in Dallas, and a restaurant called Cutie Pies Pizza. He also owns a boutique fitness studio.

And it’s not just family money. Alexa was rich before Love Is Blind all on her own, too. Alexa works as an insurance agency owner – her company is called Alexa Alfia Allstate Agency. According to reports, Alexa has a rumoured net worth of $700k – without the family cash.

Cameron Hamilton

I don’t think a single one of us needed confirmation that season one’s Cameron wasn’t on the show for fame and money, but I’m going to give it to you anyway. Ahead of Love Is Blind, Cameron worked as a scientist. Even now, he is still a data science consultant, and he also founded his own company, Alliance AI, in 2019.

He left the show married to Lauren, and they are the blueprint for how Love Is Blind should be done. They’ve just welcomed their first baby together and are joint millionaires. Mum and dad!

Sparkle Megan

Surprise! Sparkle Megan is rich! I don’t think she told anyone? I mean, she was casually spotted to be wearing £20k worth of jewellery on her wrist in the Love Is Blind pods. According to reports, before the show she had a net worth of $1million.

She is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Veyda, a health membership brand. She said on the show that she used to work in the gas and oil industry. According to Salary.com, the average salary for a Chief Executive Officer in Denver is $828k per year. Casual. She’s now seeing a multi-millionaire CEO, too.

Leo Braudy

I will never be over Leo. He spent his entire time on the show bragging about wearing a Rolex, being rich and being an art dealer. On the show, Leo spoke of his wealth, and said: “I’m fortunate. I have an interesting and lucrative job. I’m an art dealer. It’s a family business. I actually own it now.” Leo became the head of Capital Art Advisory, which he took over from his grandparents.

As for how rich Leo actually is, it’s been estimated he could be worth up to $6million as a result of his various businesses, as well as having control over the family business. Now shut up about it!

Garrett Josemans

Garrett is still with Taylor after Love Is Blind season seven, so he was definitely on the show for love. Nonetheless, before the pods he worked as an actual quantum physicist. It’s no surprise he’s making a pretty penny for himself. Based on the average salary for this role in Washington, he could expect a salary of around $230k per year.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

Here’s what actually happened with Mary from Selling Sunset’s devastating house robbery

Ellissa Bain

It was really bad

