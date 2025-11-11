The Tab

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Annie and Nick’s Love Is Blind journey ended before they even got to the altar, and now the hairdresser is speaking about the social media discourse around her ex’s sexuality.

Throughout Love Is Blind, some people were questioning Nick’s sexuality and theorising that he is gay or bisexual. This theory became widespread after he called himself a “size queen” when talking about cars, a term popular in the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with Gilet Slays, Annie finally addressed these rumours and shared her opinions on the speculation.

“How do you feel about the speculation online that Nick is himself in the closet?” Gilet asked.

“I think it’s so unfair. That’s so unfair for people to be commenting on his sexuality,” Annie said. “They don’t know him; they don’t know anything about him. Whether it’s his mannerisms or sometimes his comments. Everyone was after him for being a ‘size queen’ and, okay, it was a joke.”

She added: “I just don’t think it’s fair for them to be judging his sexuality online at all. If he has something he wants to share, he can share it.”

Gilet pushed against this, saying that since Nick had made insensitive comments towards the LGBTQ+ community during Love Is Blind, he shouldn’t be offended that people were speculating on his sexuality – and Annie agreed.

When asked if she genuinely thinks Nick is gay or bisexual, Annie said: “Knowing Nick personally, no, I don’t. I think he’s just very metro, he’s very clean, he’s very organised, he’s been raised by his mother, who is also a hairdresser. I think if you spend a lot of time with your mum, you definitely end up picking up some of those traits.”

During Love Is Blind, Nick and Annie got into hot water for comments about how they’d react if their child came out as gay.

“I can’t tell you I would be the first person to be like, ‘Yay!’ You know what I mean?” Annie said.

Nick agreed with her, talking about concerns his hypothetical child would be “too young”. After receiving backlash, they’ve both apologised for these comments.

The Tab has reached out to Nick Amato for comment

