Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Last week, it was confirmed that Love Is Blind couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are getting a divorce after four years of marriage. The couple met on the show, and have since welcomed a little girl together.

Since the news has been released, there’s been a lot of talk about the couple online. People on Reddit discussed the reasoning behind the divorce, and one person brought up the fact Brennon was previously accused of “abuse” by a former partner.

In a joint statement about the split, the couple wrote: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

According to a divorce petition obtained by Us Weekly, Love Is Blind star Brennon filed for divorce in November, saying that their marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that prevent any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Following his appearance on the Netflix dating show, an incident report circulated online detailing previous allegations against him, which he said were falsely made.

According to an incident report filed to Dallas police in January 2021, just months before Love Is Blind season three was filmed, the accusations against Brennon were made by someone he had been dating for three months. They were allegedly at home together having some drinks when an argument broke out. Brennon is said to have become upset and asked his partner to leave, but she didn’t.

The report then says it was claimed Brennon grabbed his partner and threw her against a wall, and she banged her head. The woman claimed she was “unconscious for a brief moment” and then claimed Brennon struck her and scratched her.

The woman, who is said to have slept on the sofa before driving home, claimed to have suffered bruising and concussion. Brennon was ultimately not indicted, and he has said this is because the claims made were false.

He addressed the previous allegations going viral again, at the time of his appearance on Love Is Blind. He said: “There have been a few rumours about an incident report falsely filed against me from a few years ago. The grand jury threw it away as a ‘no bill/no validation to the claim’ due to there being evidence that contradicted the claim. The report was thrown out.”

A grand jury declined to indict Brennon on one count of aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury on April 28th of this year, according to county court records. All charges against him have been dropped. Brennon concluded his statement by saying his “thoughts and prayers go out to actual victims.”

