Winter graduates! Here are your Lancs summer alumni’s graduation top tips

Because we all could do with a bit of hindsight in our lives

Erin Malik | Guides

It’s already the end of Michaelmas term, which means that winter graduations are coming up quickly. 

If you’re a little unsure of what to expect, what to organise, or just what you are doing, do not worry, the Lancaster graduates of past have got you.

In an aim to, hopefully, take some of the stress away, we’ve compiled the best tips from past Lancaster graduates to make your ceremony as smooth as possible so you can get across that stage and get your degree.

General advice

Firstly, make sure to bring some ID to pick up your degree. This is a crucial, crucial part of our advice; if we can remind one person to do this, we’ll consider it a success, so we thought it deserved to go right at the top of this list.

Plan ahead when travelling to Lancaster! Not only will it be super busy with graduates and families trying to get into the university, you never know what December weather will bring, so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time for traffic, roadworks, or anything the elements may throw your way.

Pictures

The majority of the responses we received from our past graduates were actually about taking pictures at graduation. Basically, take as many pictures as humanly possible, and you’ll have pleased your predecessors. Regardless of how you feel about certain places, people, and things, they’re all memories. After all, it’s a lot easier to delete a photo than get home and wish you had taken one. 

Many respondents said to take pictures before the ceremony when you look – and feel – your freshest. As we all know, December winds do tend to ruin any effort put into making your hair nice, so get them before the weather attacks you.

One of our respondents also said that not getting a professional picture was one of their biggest regrets. Of course, I can’t force you to get one, but it’s always best to consider your options in advance.

Shoes

via Unsplash

BRING. SPARE. SHOES.

Our single most given piece of advice was to bring a change of shoes! A few people told us not to wear heels, but the majority told us to bring a spare pair of shoes for after the graduation… and plenty of plasters. Keep your feet happy and those blisters away.

