Aitch and Shona finally address I’m A Celeb ‘romance’ and explain their relationship

Aitch and Shona have both broken their silence on the romance rumours that everyone was obsessed with during I’m A Celeb, and clarified where they really stand with each other.

People were convinced they were getting flirty in the jungle after the rapper admitted he had a “soft spot” for the Eastenders actress, and even Ant and Dec were egging it on despite their huge age gap.

When the campmates started getting eliminated, they all revealed the truth. Shona and Aitch are just good friends, and there was never anything romantic there. Now, the two campmates have responded to it themselves, opening up about their real relationship in the jungle.

Speaking to The Sun, Aitch said: “Shona’s just a cool person. I feel like me and Shona are just cut from the same cloth in a way. We just have the same sense of humour. Obviously I’ve not watched the show, so I don’t know what’s been put out there in any way – but it was nothing like that.

“I just think we had a bond over a bit of a music thing – me knowing that she’s trying to come out of the jungle and pursue this music career, me having a music career.”

He said she bonded with Martin over music too, but no one would ever say she had a romance with him because he’s married. When asked if he can see anything romantic happening between them in the future, he said: “No, not at all. That’s just a good friend of mine.”

In an interview with Lorraine, Shona added: “I mean, I’m like over 10 years older than him, and also honestly the rumours are rubbish. He is like my little brother, I was like his older sister, and we just had the same energy level, we were just hyper and silly, and that’s why we got on.”

So, that’s where they officially stand once and for all. Nothing romantic, but great friends.

Featured image by: ITV