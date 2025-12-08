The Tab

Aitch and Shona finally address I’m A Celeb ‘romance’ and explain their relationship

Here’s what really happened

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Aitch and Shona have both broken their silence on the romance rumours that everyone was obsessed with during I’m A Celeb, and clarified where they really stand with each other.

People were convinced they were getting flirty in the jungle after the rapper admitted he had a “soft spot” for the Eastenders actress, and even Ant and Dec were egging it on despite their huge age gap.

When the campmates started getting eliminated, they all revealed the truth. Shona and Aitch are just good friends, and there was never anything romantic there. Now, the two campmates have responded to it themselves, opening up about their real relationship in the jungle.

Credit: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, Aitch said: “Shona’s just a cool person. I feel like me and Shona are just cut from the same cloth in a way. We just have the same sense of humour. Obviously I’ve not watched the show, so I don’t know what’s been put out there in any way – but it was nothing like that.

“I just think we had a bond over a bit of a music thing – me knowing that she’s trying to come out of the jungle and pursue this music career, me having a music career.”

He said she bonded with Martin over music too, but no one would ever say she had a romance with him because he’s married. When asked if he can see anything romantic happening between them in the future, he said: “No, not at all. That’s just a good friend of mine.”

In an interview with Lorraine, Shona added: “I mean, I’m like over 10 years older than him, and also honestly the rumours are rubbish. He is like my little brother, I was like his older sister, and we just had the same energy level, we were just hyper and silly, and that’s why we got on.”

So, that’s where they officially stand once and for all. Nothing romantic, but great friends.

Featured image by: ITV

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

