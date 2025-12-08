The Tab

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

‘What kinda sh*t is this?’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Rapper 50 Cent has claimed Diddy sent him a strange gift from behind bars after the success of the Sean Combs: The Reckoning Netflix doc series.

After decades of bad blood, 50 Cent executively produced the new Diddy documentary, which tells the story of the rise and fall of the rapper, including his most controversial moments. Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in prison for two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

@50cent

Sean Combs: The Reckoning. December 2, only on Netflix

♬ original sound – 50 Cent

Now, 50 Cent is claiming that Diddy has sent him a gift from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York, where Diddy is serving his time. The rapper posted a picture of a large bouquet of flowers, with his name written on the message, to his Instagram account over the weekend.

“What kinda gay sh*t is this? Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid,” the caption said.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, hasn’t posted any evidence or the reason he believes this gift is from Diddy, and it’s unclear whether the Diddy will have actually been able to watch the documentary from prison.

But what we do know is that there’s actually a chance Diddy has seen 50 Cent’s TV interviews promoting the Netflix series with ABC News, which is one of the few channels available to watch in American prisons.

50 Cent has made it clear he didn’t help produce the documentary just because of his personal beef with Diddy, which was because of music industry related issues. In an interview with GQ, he explained his reasoning.

“If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on because [other rappers] will say, ‘I ain’t going to say nothing. I’m going to mind my business,’ because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and ABC

More on: Netflix P Diddy TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

sean combs p diddy and then a flyer for the basketball event

Here’s what really happened at Diddy’s City College basketball event, when nine people died

How 50 Cent got unseen Diddy footage from his secret documentary for new Netflix doc

Diddy

Netflix drops savage clap back to Diddy after his tantrum over 50 Cent’s ‘illegal’ new doc

Latest

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak