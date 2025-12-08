50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

5 hours ago

Rapper 50 Cent has claimed Diddy sent him a strange gift from behind bars after the success of the Sean Combs: The Reckoning Netflix doc series.

After decades of bad blood, 50 Cent executively produced the new Diddy documentary, which tells the story of the rise and fall of the rapper, including his most controversial moments. Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in prison for two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Now, 50 Cent is claiming that Diddy has sent him a gift from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York, where Diddy is serving his time. The rapper posted a picture of a large bouquet of flowers, with his name written on the message, to his Instagram account over the weekend.

“What kinda gay sh*t is this? Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid,” the caption said.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, hasn’t posted any evidence or the reason he believes this gift is from Diddy, and it’s unclear whether the Diddy will have actually been able to watch the documentary from prison.

But what we do know is that there’s actually a chance Diddy has seen 50 Cent’s TV interviews promoting the Netflix series with ABC News, which is one of the few channels available to watch in American prisons.

50 Cent has made it clear he didn’t help produce the documentary just because of his personal beef with Diddy, which was because of music industry related issues. In an interview with GQ, he explained his reasoning.

“If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on because [other rappers] will say, ‘I ain’t going to say nothing. I’m going to mind my business,’ because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and ABC