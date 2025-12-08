Ok, what does that ‘come on superman, say your stupid line’ TikTok trend actually mean?!

3 hours ago

If you’ve opened TikTok even once this week, you’ve probably heard that audio: “Come on Superman, say your stupid line.”

The viral sound is everywhere, with people staring into the camera, waiting… and then a phrase pops up that they say way too much.

First of all, the sound comes from the song The Less I Know the Better by indie band Tame Impala, which came out over a DECADE ago in 2015. It’s a psychedelic breakup track about falling for someone who’s already with another guy called Trevor (arguably one of the least romantic names ever).

The singer is gutted he’s lost the girl, and the lyric in question comes right at the end. It’s a bit of a bitter, sarcastic “Fine then, go ahead, Trevor” kind of vibe.

So how does that become a TikTok joke?

Well, TikTok has decided that instead of heartbreak, this lyric is now about the stupid stuff we constantly say IRL. TikTokers usually lip-sync to the lyric “Come on Superman, say your stupid line”, and then insert their “stupid line”.

For example, Hailey Bieber did it with “Can I see the dessert menu?”, and Madelaine Petsch with “Are you mad at me?”. Basically, you can use anything you think you say a little too often.

It’s basically TikTok therapy: Dragging yourself for having one brain cell and repeating the same phrase forever, and destroying the emotional meaning of a song, just to expose your most annoying habits.

It’s not about Trevor the home-wrecker anymore. It’s about all of us and our deeply embarrassing catchphrases.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@haileybieber, @kasiezack