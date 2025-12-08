The Tab

Ok, what does that ‘come on superman, say your stupid line’ TikTok trend actually mean?!

It’s so catchy

Hebe Hancock

If you’ve opened TikTok even once this week, you’ve probably heard that audio: “Come on Superman, say your stupid line.”

The viral sound is everywhere, with people staring into the camera, waiting… and then a phrase pops up that they say way too much.

@kasiezackalways♬ original sound – dqrksiren

First of all, the sound comes from the song The Less I Know the Better by indie band Tame Impala, which came out over a DECADE ago in 2015. It’s a psychedelic breakup track about falling for someone who’s already with another guy called Trevor (arguably one of the least romantic names ever).

The singer is gutted he’s lost the girl, and the lyric in question comes right at the end. It’s a bit of a bitter, sarcastic “Fine then, go ahead, Trevor” kind of vibe.

@sagethomass the go to #relatable ♬ original sound – dqrksiren

So how does that become a TikTok joke?

Well, TikTok has decided that instead of heartbreak, this lyric is now about the stupid stuff we constantly say IRL. TikTokers usually lip-sync to the lyric “Come on Superman, say your stupid line”, and then insert their “stupid line”.

For example, Hailey Bieber did it with “Can I see the dessert menu?”, and Madelaine Petsch with “Are you mad at me?”. Basically, you can use anything you think you say a little too often.

@haileybieberevery time♬ original sound – dqrksiren

It’s basically TikTok therapy: Dragging yourself for having one brain cell and repeating the same phrase forever, and destroying the emotional meaning of a song, just to expose your most annoying habits.

@biebernostalgia shawty with you #justinbieber #2010s #trend #fyp #throwback ♬ original sound – dqrksiren

It’s not about Trevor the home-wrecker anymore. It’s about all of us and our deeply embarrassing catchphrases.

Featured image credit: TikTok/@haileybieber, @kasiezack

Hebe Hancock

Here’s which Uni of York college all the Stranger Things characters would be in

Hannah Cain

I’m passionate about Dustin being in Vanbrugh

NUSU to hold disciplinary hearing against Newcastle Amnesty Society over Bob Vylan post

Ella Morrison

Newcastle Amnesty Society has since accused NUSU of ‘a pattern of scrutiny’ over Palestine activism

Here’s what each Exeter accommodation would actually want for Secret Santa

Olivia Houston

Hoping I never have to buy a present for Holland Hall x

stranger things season five will robin editing error

Stranger Things viewers spot a silly editing error in a supposedly scary season five scene

Claudia Cox

I can’t unsee this now

Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a really uncomfortable video

Ethan Slater

From start to finish: Ariana and Ethan’s controversial relationship, and what his wife had to say

Kieran Galpin

She called Ariana ‘not a girl’s girl’

Five irritating things about Wicked: For Good that just don’t make any sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s so frustrating

Canada's Drag Race judging

This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Plane Jane has gone IN on the shock elimination

Uni of Manchester issues warning over zombie-inducing chemical found in ketamine

Jessica Owen

The combination of medetomidine and ketamine can cause fatal sedation

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Hayley Soen

It’s sad, it’s bleak

