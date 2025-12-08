Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

1 hour ago

Literal goddess Cynthia Erivo has been forced to weather “masculine” criticisms as of late, and now numerous TikToks and tweets have claimed the real reason she is bald is due to alopecia.

Cynthia Erivo’s beautiful bald head is almost as iconic as her killer voice, and that meme of her tapping her nails on it is permanently branded into my brain. For Wicked and Wicked: For Good, there were practical reasons for being bald. It took her around three hours to get fully into Elphaba’s look, and, ever the perfectionist, she wanted every detail to be just right.

“My scalp has to be green, and in order, because the wig has loads of partings, it’s an open wig, and you can see it here,” she said on Lorraine.

“And so I was like, well, I guess I’ll shave my head so you can actually make my scalp green. So when the hair moves, you see the green scalp underneath.”

i instinctively went “its a wig????????” then i remembered cynthia is Literally bald. https://t.co/KnioWovG9T — dami :3 | PHANPILLED AF (@spicybraiinz) November 30, 2025

Though she’s sported a range of hairstyles over the years in flicks like Harriet and Bad Times at the El Royale, she’s most well known for the sleek, hairless look in her everyday life. Why? The reason is actually quite impactful.

So, why doesn’t Cynthia Erivo have hair? Because bald is beautiful

Heaven forbid a woman simply wants to be bald, because Cynthia Erivo’s hairless scalp has sparked countless TikToks, tweets, and even a few medical websites writing about whether she’s got alopecia. The explanation is actually quite simple: Because she wanted to.

“I keep spotting people saying, ‘Why is she bald? She needs to get a wig,'” she told Elle last year. “Why does it bother you so much that I don’t want to wander around with blonde tresses? I like my bald head. There’s nothing wrong with my hair – it grows in very fast. I just like my face.”

The year before, Cynthia told Shape that she’d spent many years hiding behind longer hair. She wanted to walk into a room and have people appreciate her face.

“I was doing it for such a long time,” she explained. “I remember saying to myself, ‘I’d like to walk into a room and have people just see my face.’”

Despite that, her hairdresser was seemingly afraid to cut all of her hair off, leaving the actress with a haircut she never wanted in the first place.

“[My hairdresser] would only cut some of it. So I left with a haircut that I didn’t want,” she added. “I allowed [my hairdresser’s] fears or something she was projecting onto me to affect how I made my decision. My beauty doesn’t stem from how I do my hair.”

Ariana Grande had that high ponytail, and Jamie Lee Curtis has that short silver cut, so why can’t Cynthia Erivo be bald? There’s more than one way to be beautiful.

